Northern Dental and Kingston Crescent Dental acquired by Damira Dental following Astradent administration
Damira Dental Studios has confirmed that it will be taking over two dental practices, Kingston Crescent Dental and Northern Dental, both of which are based in Portsmouth. This comes following their recent closures as Astradent Dental Group, which was formally running the practices, went into administration. Astradent owned and operated six dental practices across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight including two in Portsmouth and two in Southampton. These four practices all had NHS dental contracts.
As a result of the group going into administration, the four practices with NHS contracts had to be closed immediately leaving patients extremely concerned about how they would access dental treatment.
Damira Dental Studios has said that patients previously under the care of Astradent will be contacted about ongoing dental services and treatement. The company has also confirmed that it will not be able to provide NHS services.
A spokesperson for Damira Dental Studio said: “While we are working hard to secure an NHS contract, we regret to inform you that we cannot provide NHS services at this time.
“We understand the importance of accessible dental care and are committed to offering NHS services in the future. In the meantime, to honour our existing patients, we are pleased to offer checkups and emergencies on a private basis for just £31.00.”
The two Portsmouth practices will be now known as Damira Portsmouth and Damira Cosham. For more information about Damira Dental Studios, click here.
