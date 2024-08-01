Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two dental practices have been acquired after they suddenly closed due to the former owner going into administration.

As a result of the group going into administration, the four practices with NHS contracts had to be closed immediately leaving patients extremely concerned about how they would access dental treatment.

Two dental practices in the city have suddenly closed as Astradent confirms that it has gone into administration. | Sarah Standing

Damira Dental Studios has said that patients previously under the care of Astradent will be contacted about ongoing dental services and treatement. The company has also confirmed that it will not be able to provide NHS services.

A spokesperson for Damira Dental Studio said: “While we are working hard to secure an NHS contract, we regret to inform you that we cannot provide NHS services at this time.

“We understand the importance of accessible dental care and are committed to offering NHS services in the future. In the meantime, to honour our existing patients, we are pleased to offer checkups and emergencies on a private basis for just £31.00.”

The two Portsmouth practices will be now known as Damira Portsmouth and Damira Cosham. For more information about Damira Dental Studios, click here.