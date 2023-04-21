L-R: Ellie Harris, Colin Spooner, John Pagni, Cam Geddes, Mark Stroud, Laura Whelton, Ian Smith, Lana Turnbull, Matt Aitken, Cheyenne Wylie, Kirsten Groves, Tina Christison, Rob Grierson, Chris Evans, Liv Cook, Aaron Maine, Jason Lucas, James Melly, James Saukinsey, Ben Grisenthwaite, Adam Cheshire from the Whiteley Specsavers office.

Thirty-four staff from Specsavers’ office in Whiteley walked for 10 miles as part of Missing People’s Walking in Hope campaign on Thursday. The campaign was launched earlier this year by Missing People – a charity that supports families facing the trauma of a missing loved one – to mark their 30th anniversary.

NOW READ: Veterans emotional after seeing art installation at Fort Nelson which pays tribute to those who died in the Falkland conflict

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tina Christison, group customer relationships manager and analytics director from Specsavers head office in Whiteley said: ‘I see first-hand what an amazing service Missing People offers to families in need, both within our community and further afield across the UK. Sadly, it’s a service that is in high demand.

‘Many people are shocked to hear that someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK. Missing People offers a lifeline to the 170,000 people who run away and go missing each year and provides invaluable support for those left behind.

‘When I discussed the Walking in Hope campaign with my colleagues, I was overwhelmed by their support. I am so proud to have walked with 33 other team members at my side to do our bit to raise awareness and needed funds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team from Whiteley clocked up 10 miles as they trekked around the Hamble River loop from Bursledon.