With six bedrooms and its own games room, this stunning family property in Whiteley is a dream home for many.

Located in Skylark Meadows in Whiteley, this six bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This luxurious property, named Fairway House, has its own internal swimming pool, games room and adaptable gym room.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Nestled within the exclusive gated community of Skylark Meadows, this luxurious family home boasts an impressive and expansive layout, complete with a host of recreational amenities, an executive office complex, and ample garaging.

“With accommodation offering six bedrooms, Fairway House sits beautifully within private gardens which also accommodate a tennis court, there are well-positioned external seating areas that are ideal for entertaining, and the swimming pool complex plays a part in this exciting home with associated shower and changing rooms which lead directly from the pool.The extensive garages afford access to an independent office suite with its own kitchenette.”

Summary

Location: Skylark Meadows, Whiteley PO15

Offers over: £1,800,000

Agent: Beals

Contact: 01489 345203

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Skylark Meadows This property is located in Skylark Meadows Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Skylark Meadows Modern fitted kitchen Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Skylark Meadows Dining room Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Skylark Meadows Cosy living area Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 5