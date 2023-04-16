News you can trust since 1877
For sale in Hampshire: See inside 6 bed Whiteley dream house with internal swimming pool and games room

With six bedrooms and its own games room, this stunning family property in Whiteley is a dream home for many.

Charlotte Hawes
By Charlotte Hawes
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Located in Skylark Meadows in Whiteley, this six bed detached house might be everything you’re looking for if you’re on the hunt for your dream home. This luxurious property, named Fairway House, has its own internal swimming pool, games room and adaptable gym room.

The listing for this impressive property on Zoopla reads: “Nestled within the exclusive gated community of Skylark Meadows, this luxurious family home boasts an impressive and expansive layout, complete with a host of recreational amenities, an executive office complex, and ample garaging.

“With accommodation offering six bedrooms, Fairway House sits beautifully within private gardens which also accommodate a tennis court, there are well-positioned external seating areas that are ideal for entertaining, and the swimming pool complex plays a part in this exciting home with associated shower and changing rooms which lead directly from the pool.The extensive garages afford access to an independent office suite with its own kitchenette.”

Summary

Location: Skylark Meadows, Whiteley PO15

Offers over: £1,800,000

Agent: Beals

Contact: 01489 345203

For more information, visit Zoopla.

This property is located in Skylark Meadows

Skylark Meadows

This property is located in Skylark Meadows

Modern fitted kitchen

Skylark Meadows

Modern fitted kitchen

Dining room

Skylark Meadows

Dining room

Cosy living area

Skylark Meadows

Cosy living area

