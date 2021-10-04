Charges are set to return to the car park at St Mary’s Community Health Campus, in Milton, after they were scrapped at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

During the Solent NHS Trust annual general meeting last week members of the public reported having problems parking at the site, due to it often being full.

St Mary's Treatment Centre

In response, Andrew Strevens – the trust’s deputy chief executive officer – said: ‘We recognise the issues at St Mary’s and the lack of parking because lots of people are currently making use of the free parking.

‘Going forward we will be reinstating parking charges to help create spaces.

‘What is important is that our patients are able to use the car park and access treatments.

‘Staff can still use the car park at Fratton Park.’

The chairwoman of the trust, Catherine Mason, added: ‘Parking has always been an issue and as a former executive of public transport I would always encourage access by other means such as walking or public transport.’

