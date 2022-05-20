Patients who have experienced abdominal emergencies needed to take part in new Portsmouth hospitals study

The Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) research aims to understand more about the experience and outcomes for all patients who have had an abdominal emergency, both those who had surgery and those who did not.

An abdominal emergency is when someone has severe pain in their stomach which then requires special treatment in hospital. Examples include: perforation or obstruction of the bowel, loss of blood supply to the bowel, ulcers and diverticular disease.

Pormezz - stock.adobe.com

If you would like to tell PHU about your experiences, discussion groups will be held on:

· Monday, May 23 at 1.30pm, via video call

· Thursday, May 26 at 2pm, at conference room 2, Cosham Baptist Church, Havant Road

The discussions will be led by Anna Glanville-Hearson, the research team’s patient representative, and the sister of a patient who experienced surgical complications.

Discussions will take approximately one hour and volunteers will be compensated for their time.

During the events, PHU will share results from our analysis of historical data and would like to gather your thoughts and opinions regarding your experiences when you were treated and now looking back on the care you received.

If you are interested in taking part in the discussion or have any further questions, please contact Anna either by phone on 07786 850041 or via email on [email protected]