Lifelong football fan Maisie Smith, who still listens to every Portsmouth Football Club game on the radio, has celebrated her 103rd birthday.

The centenarian singer was presented with a cake by Mick Comben of Pompey History Society after recently sharing her memories of watching the team play over the years for the new book Pompey Champions of England by club historian Colin Farmery.

Speaking after her birthday earlier this month at home in Fratton, Maisie said: ‘I don’t feel any different’, and she added that she has done ‘absolutely nothing’ to reach such an extraordinary age.

A native Londoner whose father was a referee, Maisie’s earliest memories include ‘running up and down’ at Tottenham Hotspur stadium as a small child.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, her lifetime has now spanned the reigns of five monarchs. Speaking of King Charles III, Maisie said: ‘He doesn’t seem too bad really’

Sharing an encounter with the late Queen, Maisie added: ‘We were invited to go on the royal yacht. I was with my husband then and we were walking around and my husband was looking at the pictures, the Wueen’s pictures on the boat.

‘The Queen walked up to us on her own and she said: “Do you like my pictures?” We got talking and then I told her that my son was born on the coronation day and she lit up when I said this.

‘We had a talk for at least five minutes. When you think that all the people on stage and that who she meets, they only get little sort of exchange – she came and wanted to talk to us.

‘As the Queen grew up, I was sort of the same age.’

Having lived through countless changes in Portsmouth, Masie added she has always ‘absolutely loved’ the city.

The former ballerina and musician lost some mobility following a visit to hospital two years ago which impacted her confidence, but still has a ‘great memory’ according to son Robin Bartlett.

Robin said: ‘She remembers things better than I do most of the time.’

Robin, 77, added that he feels ‘lucky’ to still have his mother with him at his own advanced age.

Maisie’s birthday on December 15 was celebrated at Southsea Library, with saxophone music and attendees dancing the foxtrot. She plans to spend Christmas with family in Emsworth.