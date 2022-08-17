Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They started their journey four dress sizes heavier, with Linda weighing 14st 6lbs and Nancy weighing 15st 6lbs.

After months of healthy eating and increased exercise, Linda now weighs a trim 10st 6lbs and Nancy weighs 11st 6lbs.

Left image from left to right: Linda Rees and Nancy Walker. Right image from left to right: Nancy Walker and Linda Rees

The pair have supported each other through their weight loss journey and have a new lease of life after hitting their targets each week.

Linda said: ‘We didn’t buy clothes that we really wanted and our wardrobes were just full of black tops and trousers.

‘It is just so nice to be able to share my love of clothes with my sisters again.’

Nancy Walker has been named Woman of the Year for the Portchester Tuesday group.

Nancy, 67, and Linda, 70, have religiously attended their Tuesday sessions at 9am or 10.30am where they have made friends who have all supported them on their challenge.

Nancy said: ‘I was not able to walk very far. I had just retired from one job and I didn’t particularly like being retired so I got another job but I was on my feet more, and I found it really hard. Now, I find it much easier.’

Due to Nancy’s health success, she has been named Woman of the Year for her group which is a great honour.

Slimming World holds ‘Woman of the Year’ annually and it gives every group the opportunity to hear each other's stories and choose who they think is most deserving of the title.

The pair look around the shops every week after they have been to their group meetings because they have both reignited their passion for clothes after losing the weight.