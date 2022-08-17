Portchester sisters get a new lease of life after simultaneously shedding the pounds with Slimming World
TWO sisters have embarked on a weight loss journey together and have lost the same weight at the same time.
Nancy Walker and Linda Rees have both lost an impressive four stone at the same time after joining Portchester Slimming World Group.
They started their journey four dress sizes heavier, with Linda weighing 14st 6lbs and Nancy weighing 15st 6lbs.
After months of healthy eating and increased exercise, Linda now weighs a trim 10st 6lbs and Nancy weighs 11st 6lbs.
The pair have supported each other through their weight loss journey and have a new lease of life after hitting their targets each week.
Linda said: ‘We didn’t buy clothes that we really wanted and our wardrobes were just full of black tops and trousers.
‘It is just so nice to be able to share my love of clothes with my sisters again.’
Nancy, 67, and Linda, 70, have religiously attended their Tuesday sessions at 9am or 10.30am where they have made friends who have all supported them on their challenge.
Nancy, who was diagnosed with diabetes through the lockdown, has seen a dramatic improvement since losing the weight and her levels are now consistently sat in the healthy range.
Nancy said: ‘I was not able to walk very far. I had just retired from one job and I didn’t particularly like being retired so I got another job but I was on my feet more, and I found it really hard. Now, I find it much easier.’
Due to Nancy’s health success, she has been named Woman of the Year for her group which is a great honour.
Slimming World holds ‘Woman of the Year’ annually and it gives every group the opportunity to hear each other's stories and choose who they think is most deserving of the title.
The pair look around the shops every week after they have been to their group meetings because they have both reignited their passion for clothes after losing the weight.
They feel much happier within themselves after losing the weight, but most importantly they are delighted they could do it together.