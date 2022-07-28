Portsmouth woman drops three dress sizes after joining Slimming World

Chantelle Ash, 36, joined her Slimming World group after having a lack of confidence within herself after putting on weight.

The mum of one lost just over two stone in a year and has seen a significant increase in not only her confidence, but her mental health has been improved.

Chantelle started her weight loss journey at just over 12st and has worked hard towards her goal of getting down to 10st.

Chantelle Ash of Portsmouth before and after her weightloss - she is now a Slimming World consultant

She said: ‘When I first started the group, I asked the consultant not to speak to me because I was so shy.’

Throughout her journey, she was accompanied by her mum, sister, aunt and her best friend who have collectively lost approximately 15 stone all together.

She added: ‘One of the main things for me was takeaways, and obviously now following Slimming World we can still enjoy nice food other than takeaways.’

Not only has Chantelle lost two stone, she has also been a Slimming World consultant since March.

When she started, the two groups that she has relaunched only had ten members, but now both groups have over 40 members, and she is setting up a third.

Chantelle, who is a domestic cleaner who has organised several community events in King Albert Court in Portsmouth near where she lives, including one for the platinum jubilee this year, said that the consultant position fits around her job and has given her a confidence boost.

She said: ‘I would eat rubbish but now I find if I eat good and exercise I feel good.

‘I don’t think people know the power that Slimming World groups have.’

Not only has her weight loss journey affected her life, but has also had a positive affect on her teenage daughter who now volunteers to cook healthy dinners and has a better understanding of health.

The Slimming World sessions that Chantelle runs are on Wednesdays at 5.30pm at North End Baptist Church, and on Fridays at 8am and 9.30am at St Joseph’s Hall.

