A female hormone therapy group has been created by Endometriosis South Coast and Talking Therapies Portsmouth to help people navigate the challenges several debilitating condition. Charity founder Jodie Hughes said: "Our collaborative effort with Talking Therapies Portsmouth represents a significant step forward in providing tailored support for those navigating female hormone conditions.

"This innovative course is a testament to our commitment to holistic healthcare and empowerment." Endometriosis is a long-term condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places such s the ovaries. This can cause chronic period pains, sickness, constipation and can cause difficulties when trying to get pregnant, according to the NHS website.

NHS Talking Change and Endometriosis South Coast created the course to support women with various hormone conditions.

The new seven week course is due to start on February 5 and offers support to people suffering from other conditions including perimenopause, menopause, polycystic ovaries (PCOS), adenomyosis, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). It has been designed to address the unique needs of individuals who's symptoms have a negative impact on their daily lives and mental wellbeing.

The program spans seven consecutive weeks with each session lasting an hour and a half. Ms Hughes founded Endometriosis South Coast following her own journey and challenges with the affliction. She wanted to create a more supportive and effective approach for people facing similar challenges - having gone through therapy herself. People can make a self referral on the talking change website.