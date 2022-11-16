Portsmouth City Council and HIVE Portsmouth set up a meeting for organisations to tackle the cost of living crisis
ORGANISATIONS from across the city have come together to try and tackle the cost of living crisis in a meeting planned by Portsmouth City Council and HIVE Portsmouth.
The cost of living crisis has been rampaging through homes across the country, and there is an increased pressure on how people are going to be able to afford essentials such as rent and energy.
Portsmouth City Council has been working hard to try and ensure that there are a number of support services across the city for residents to access, and last week a range of organisations, including businesses and voluntary groups, came together in a meeting organised by the council and Hive Portsmouth, to discuss different methods to tackle the crisis.
Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We know times are tough for people in Portsmouth and it is vital that as a city we come together and work in partnership to provide whatever support we can.’
Discussions about the crisis, the plans that are already underway and then the floor was opened up for people to explain different ideas that could be introduced to further help the residents of Portsmouth.
The meeting was centred around key topics including food and essentials, energy and bills, health and wellbeing, skills and employment, low-cost travel and ways people can help others.
Lorna Reavley, Chief Officer of Hive Portsmouth, said: ‘During the pandemic, organisations across the city came together to provide support to Portsmouth residents. We know once again we will come together to provide the best support we can for any residents who are struggling over the coming months. It was great to hear all the ideas from the discussion sessions.’
Portsmouth City Council already run a range of services that are available to everyone including Switched On Portsmouth, which gives people the opportunity to get energy advice on how to save money in their home, as well as free solar panels, insulation and heaters for people eligible.
There are also numerous food banks, larders, pantries and warm spaces that are open throughout the week to offer residents, who are struggling financially, safe and warm places to go and get free or discounted food to take home.
Visit the cost of living hub at portsmouth.gov.uk/costofliving for more information.