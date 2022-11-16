Portsmouth City Council has been working hard to try and ensure that there are a number of support services across the city for residents to access, and last week a range of organisations, including businesses and voluntary groups, came together in a meeting organised by the council and Hive Portsmouth, to discuss different methods to tackle the crisis.

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We know times are tough for people in Portsmouth and it is vital that as a city we come together and work in partnership to provide whatever support we can.’

Discussions about the crisis, the plans that are already underway and then the floor was opened up for people to explain different ideas that could be introduced to further help the residents of Portsmouth.

Lorna Reavley, Chief Officer of Hive Portsmouth, said: ‘During the pandemic, organisations across the city came together to provide support to Portsmouth residents. We know once again we will come together to provide the best support we can for any residents who are struggling over the coming months. It was great to hear all the ideas from the discussion sessions.’

Portsmouth City Council has joined forces with businesses and organisations across the city to tackle the cost of living crisis.

There are also numerous food banks, larders, pantries and warm spaces that are open throughout the week to offer residents, who are struggling financially, safe and warm places to go and get free or discounted food to take home.