As the winter months hit, and the colder evenings loom, many will be avoiding turning the heating on or doing loads of washing to try and reduce the amount of energy that is being used, and in turn scrimp on the money that is needing to be spent on bills.

Portsmouth City Council has been working with partnering companies and residents across the city to try and help people stay warm and financially comfortable in the upcoming months.

Portsmouth City Council has launched a campaign to make sure residents can get help during the cost-of-living crisis

The scheme has the ability to offer residents a number of free energy saving upgrades to their homes including free solar panels, air source heat pumps, solid wall insulation, free gas central heating, free cavity wall and loft insulation and a number of advice services which can help people reduce costs.

In order to be eligible for the scheme, you must be a home owner or privately renting accommodation, your property falls into the EPC rating of D,E,F or G and you have a total household income of £30,000.

You may also be able to get some help if you are on a means-tested benefit or you meet the eligibility criteria specified in your local authority’s ECO flexible eligibility.

Help is on hand this winter

The initiative is part of a five year plan, which started in 2020, and has seen a number of people apply for further house upgrades to keep warm whilst being money efficient. The council partnered up with Agility Eco, Affordable Warmth Solutions and the Environment Centre to ensure that as many people as possible are being helped.

Adam Goulden, chief executive of the Environment Centre, said: ‘Portsmouth has got lots of different initiatives in order to alleviate pressures and keeping people warm in their homes and find advice.

‘We are used to working with low income households and vulnerable households but we are now seeing many people coming through to us that we probably wouldn’t be talking to usually because of the costs that have gone up.

‘I think understanding your heating systems is most central, I know it sounds a bit dull, but understanding your timer and thermostat can make some big differences. We talk people through to help them understand their heating systems and work them in a way that suits their lifestyles. Sometimes just turning the thermostat down by one degree can help you save £100, so turning that down and putting a jumper on can make a difference.’

Adam added: ‘The last thing we want is people with health conditions to under heat their houses because it can make things much worse.

‘My heart goes out to people making very difficult decisions this winter and it is true there are people out there making decisions between heating their homes and eating, and it is heartbreaking.’

LEAP is a free service that people can contact if they are concerned about the cost of their bills in the home, and they offer telephone consultations and home visits to tailor advice and expertise to an individuals needs.

James Orchard, Eco Agility's LEAP home energy adviser, said: ‘My general piece of advice to people would be not to worry about things that you can’t control yourselves and only worry about the things you can control by making your home as efficient as you can with how you utilise appliances in the home, so don’t have your heating on extensively, wrap up warm first, don’t leave lights on if you are not in that room. Just be sparing with things.’

She said: ‘I think it has helped because I mean it is quite expensive now but if I haven’t got these solar panels, how much more would it be because my gas usage has just gone through the roof and I just think about what it might be when I have to start putting the heating on.

‘My son is severely disabled and he knows how everything works but he will put the washing machine on with just a few things in there and he doesn’t realise it is money that is being spent, and then the tumble dryer will have to go on if it is raining outside.

‘I think with the solar panels it is cheaper than it had been before because having someone like my son you have your washing machine going and your tumble dryer going and you are just using everything and I think it is definitely cheaper. It works out cheaper on the electricity side currently.’

‘If you get the chance to have them fitted, do it, it is free and easy and there are no hidden costs that come from it.’