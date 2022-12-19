Molly Douch, 15, is set to abseil from the Spinnaker Tower to raise cash for Chron's & Colitis UK.

Molly said: ‘I didn’t even know I’d been nominated, my friends and family went behind my back to do it so I was surprised by being shortlisted and then I found out I’d one through the virtual ceremony which was amazing.’

The ceremony was held virtually on Thursday, December 8, and a certificate was sent in the post along with T-shirt and box of goodies. Award ceremony namesake Alex Demain, who also lived with Crohn’s, worked for the charity’s fundraising and marketing team before dying from cancer in 2015.

Cheered on by friends and family, Molly descended from the 170 metre landmark on Saturday, May 14 2022.

Molly added: ‘When we first booked it it didn't really hit me that I was actually doing this. It was really terrifying and an experience I’ll never forget.

‘The wind was moving me around and I remember getting hit by another rope which was quite terrifying but it was safe and a lot of fun.’

Molly spoke to The News in July when she attended her very own prom organised by friends and family. Low attendance brought about by the chronic illness meant Molly was unable to attend the official event hosted by St Edmunds Catholic School.

Molly said: ‘It really stops me doing things. The other day I was supposed to be going on a college trip to Brighton to go ice skating but because of my fatigue and pain, I was unable to go.

‘There will be times when I'm eating when I'll need to stop, drop everything and run to the toilet. It stops me from eating some days as well. It’s really quite rough.

‘I just want to make sure it's out there and that people know it exists.’