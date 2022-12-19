Portsmouth girl named 'young fundraiser of the year' after abseiling Spinnaker Tower for Crohn's and Colitis UK
A Portsmouth girl who raised £950 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK was named ‘young fundraiser of the year’ at the Alex Demain Awards.
Sixteen-year-old Molly Douch, who herself suffers from Crohn's disease, had her efforts recognised at the annual event after abseiling from Spinnaker Tower in May 2022.
Molly said: ‘I didn’t even know I’d been nominated, my friends and family went behind my back to do it so I was surprised by being shortlisted and then I found out I’d one through the virtual ceremony which was amazing.’
The ceremony was held virtually on Thursday, December 8, and a certificate was sent in the post along with T-shirt and box of goodies. Award ceremony namesake Alex Demain, who also lived with Crohn’s, worked for the charity’s fundraising and marketing team before dying from cancer in 2015.
Cheered on by friends and family, Molly descended from the 170 metre landmark on Saturday, May 14 2022.
Molly added: ‘When we first booked it it didn't really hit me that I was actually doing this. It was really terrifying and an experience I’ll never forget.
‘The wind was moving me around and I remember getting hit by another rope which was quite terrifying but it was safe and a lot of fun.’
Molly spoke to The News in July when she attended her very own prom organised by friends and family. Low attendance brought about by the chronic illness meant Molly was unable to attend the official event hosted by St Edmunds Catholic School.
Molly said: ‘It really stops me doing things. The other day I was supposed to be going on a college trip to Brighton to go ice skating but because of my fatigue and pain, I was unable to go.
‘There will be times when I'm eating when I'll need to stop, drop everything and run to the toilet. It stops me from eating some days as well. It’s really quite rough.
‘I just want to make sure it's out there and that people know it exists.’
Molly has already begun planning her next fundraiser, hoping to complete a 15,000 foot skydive in Salisbury next summer.