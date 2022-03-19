Julie Parr, from Stamshaw, took part in the city’s first ever Glow Walk for the Alzheimer’s Society on Friday, March 18 with her beloved mum Sandra, 80, who is living with the disease.

The pair were among around 400 others tackling the 5km route along the promenade, kitted out in their neon and glitter.

Julie, 52, said: ‘It means a lot to be here with mum. I am her full-time carer and seeing how she has deteriorated over the last couple of years is frightening.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandra and Julie Parr taking part in the Southsea Glow Walk on March 18, 2022.

‘Dementia has claimed too many members of our family. My grandad and two uncles passed away after being diagnosed with this terrible disease. Now I’m terrified about who in our family will be next and whether it will be me.

‘I’m taking part in this event because I want to stand up to dementia and fight back against it. I’m not the sort of person to give up. I want to do what I can to raise some money for Alzheimer’s Society because they do such great work.

‘I know that it’s too late for mum now. I could raise £20m but it won’t save her, but there are other people out there that can be helped and I want to do my bit for them.’

1st Emsworth Girl Brigade came to Castle Field, Southsea to take part in the Alzheimers Society Glow Walk on Friday evening. Photos by Alex Shute

People with dementia have been among the worst hit during Covid-19 with the Alzheimer’s Society’s services, including the dementia connect support line used more than six million times since the start of the pandemic.

Two years on, Alzheimer’s Society continues to be flooded with calls from people seeking vital support for their loved ones.

Alzheimer’s Society manager for Hampshire, Linda Goddard, added: ‘After a devastating two years for people affected by dementia, we are in awe of the hundreds of people from across Portsmouth and beyond who banded together to improve the lives of people living with the condition.

‘Nobody should have to face dementia alone without adequate support, and it is only with the generous help of our fundraisers that Alzheimer’s Society can carry out its urgent work to be there for those who need it most.’

Many volunteers came to Castle Field, Southsea to take part in the Alzheimers Society Glow Walk on Friday evening. Photos by Alex Shute

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron