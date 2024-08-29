Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An NHS trust is inviting the public to attend its upcoming event where they can get health advice and pose questions to the board.

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to take place at the John Pounds Centre, Portsea on Tuesday, September 17. Alongside the AGM will be a health fair and the trust are calling for people to come down to speak to teams that run a number of services in the city.

Penny Emerit, Chief Executive at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “This event is a great opportunity for us to share information and examples of the health services we provide with the communities we serve. Importantly, it also gives you the chance to speak to us and our partners about staying safe and healthy.

“We welcome questions from our community about the Trust and the services we provide, so please do come along, hear from our incredible staff and get involved.”

The AGM will take place after the health fair where work around organ donation, transplant surgery, and the new emergency department which is set to open in the winter. Tickets to the event are free but the Trust asks you to pre-register your place via their website.

If you are unable to make the AGM you are still able to submit a question in advance by emailing [email protected] before 5pm on Wednesday, September 11. Further information can be found on the PHU website.