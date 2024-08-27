Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Zoe Doyle was left stunned after giving birth to her surprise baby Hayley Doyle in her tent while camping in Hayling Island.

A mum thought a 'dodgy chicken takeaway' had given her stomach cramps on a camping holiday - until her hubby spotted a baby's HEAD sticking out of her.

Zoe Doyle was left stunned after giving birth to her surprise baby Hayley Doyle in her tent while camping on August 1. The 38-year-old said she had 'no pregnancy symptoms', experienced regular periods and even flew on holiday to Turkey two months before her little one's unexpected arrival.

Zoe Doyle with surprise baby Hayley Doyle Picture: Kennedy News and Media | Kennedy News and Media

Zoe, who lives in Maidenhead, Berkshire, said she had noticed some weight gain over the last few months but put it down to gorging on more snacks in the evening. The nursery work practitioner's life turned upside down when she went on a camping holiday with her two children and husband Stuart Doyle last month. A few days into the week-long stay, Zoe woke up at around 5am on August 1 with stomach cramps - which she blamed on a 'dodgy chicken takeaway'.

However, as her tummy pains worsened, Zoe believed she may be having a miscarriage and woke her husband for help. The mum-of-three said she then began feeling an overwhelming need to push when Stuart spotted a head sticking out of her. The flabbergasted dad then delivered the couple's surprise baby in the living room area of the tent before rushing to hospital.

Zoe said: "I woke up and thought ‘that chicken we had the night before has really upset my stomach’. I couldn't get to the main toilets and we have a little portaloo toilet in the tent and I just stayed there.

"I thought it was just tummy pains but it kept getting worse and worse. I knew something wasn't right. There was so much blood, I thought I was having a miscarriage.

Stuart Doyle with his newborn daughter Hayley. Picture: Kennedy News and Media | Kennedy News and Media

"Little did I know I was doing all the contractions on my own on the portaloo. I just stood up and my husband asked if I was okay and I said 'I need to push' then I leaned on all fours and my husband saw a head.

"He had to help deliver her in the tent and cut her umbilical cord in the tent and wrap her up with what we had. I did it all on my own. I felt like Mother Mary giving birth outdoors. It was just so bizarre.

"She literally came out and I remember thinking 'what has just happened'. I was thinking how did I not know? Everything I shouldn't have done, I did."

Zoe gave birth to happy and healthy baby Hayley Doyle, weighing 8lbs 14oz - named after her place of birth Hayling Island. Zoe claims she experienced no classic symptoms during her nine-month pregnancy and even went abroad in her final trimester.

Zoe said: "I had absolutely no symptoms. I thought I'd just put on a bit of weight. My period was light but I just put it down to stress and I still had them every month.

"I had no cravings or anything. I'd gained a bit of weight but I just put it down to having a few more snacks in the evening. I didn't have a noticeable bump and no one mentioned anything. There was no morning sickness, there was no nausea, there was nothing. It really was a hidden pregnancy.

"I actually went on holiday to Turkey in June. I know now I shouldn't have flown. I feel awful, I could've had her abroad. I was seven months pregnant without knowing."

Zoe said their 'massive surprise' has fit perfectly into their growing family. She said: "I said I'd always have another one but our youngest isn't quite two yet we said we would see. Then we said nope we're finished. Because my husband is diabetic as well they said our chances of having another one were quite slim. So when she came, I thought how on earth is she here? She fought against all the odds to be here.

"I was on and off the pill but because we were told our odds of getting pregnant were unlikely, we didn't think much of it. She was such a massive surprise. She'll have the most amazing story to tell when she's older. I never used to believe cryptic pregnancy stories when I read about them until it happened to me.

“She just fits in perfectly like it was all meant to happen. They think I carried her high up and that's why I didn't feel her move."