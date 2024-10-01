Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A senior nurse has been struck off the register after it was found she had created a hostile and humiliating environment for staff and colleagues.

Sam Jamieson-Davies who worked as a band 7 nurse for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust between 2017 and 2020, was struck off after a two week hearing by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC). The nurse faced numerous charges including failing to give a patient their medication on time and using offensive language to staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council found that Ms Jamieson-Davies grabbed a nurse by the collar and pushed them against the wall saying “if you leave, I’m going to kill you”. On another occasion she referred to a colleague as “witch hunt co-ordinator” and handed out cakes depicting images of the Grand High Witch from Roald Dahl’s novel The Witches.

The NMC found that the nurse’s behaviour had created a hostile, degrading, and humiliating environment for colleagues. There were also charges relating to patient safety, including an incident where insulin records were not kept properly and one patient’s insulin was delayed by two hours. When pointed out by a colleague Ms Jamieson-Davies said: “I don’t give a (expletive).”

In another incident the nurse failed to respond to a fire alarm which turned out to be a fire in a microwave, stating “let them burn”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another incident, a student nurse who was under the supervision of the band 7 nurse, was forced to intervene due to their concerns regarding a patients diminishing health after Ms Jamieson-Davies failed to act.

The report also highlighted a number of proven charges indicated “deep seated attitudinal concerns.” The NMC heard evidence from eight witnesses with Ms Jamieson-Davies choosing not to attend the hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In concluding the report stated: “The medication errors and the lack of action during a fire alarm placed patients at a real risk of harm.

“Miss Jamieson’s actions did fall significantly short of the standards expected of a registered nurse.”

The council found Ms Jamieson-Davies guilty of 23 charges in addition to 14 charges which the nurse admitted to.