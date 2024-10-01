Portsmouth nurse struck off after report finds she created a "hostile" and "humiliating" environment for staff
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sam Jamieson-Davies who worked as a band 7 nurse for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust between 2017 and 2020, was struck off after a two week hearing by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC). The nurse faced numerous charges including failing to give a patient their medication on time and using offensive language to staff.
The council found that Ms Jamieson-Davies grabbed a nurse by the collar and pushed them against the wall saying “if you leave, I’m going to kill you”. On another occasion she referred to a colleague as “witch hunt co-ordinator” and handed out cakes depicting images of the Grand High Witch from Roald Dahl’s novel The Witches.
The NMC found that the nurse’s behaviour had created a hostile, degrading, and humiliating environment for colleagues. There were also charges relating to patient safety, including an incident where insulin records were not kept properly and one patient’s insulin was delayed by two hours. When pointed out by a colleague Ms Jamieson-Davies said: “I don’t give a (expletive).”
In another incident the nurse failed to respond to a fire alarm which turned out to be a fire in a microwave, stating “let them burn”.
Further charges were proven including failing to arrange overnight cover on a stroke ward, failing to arrange training and support for a nurse who was returning after 12 years away, and lying about arranging scans.
On another incident, a student nurse who was under the supervision of the band 7 nurse, was forced to intervene due to their concerns regarding a patients diminishing health after Ms Jamieson-Davies failed to act.
The report also highlighted a number of proven charges indicated “deep seated attitudinal concerns.” The NMC heard evidence from eight witnesses with Ms Jamieson-Davies choosing not to attend the hearing.
In concluding the report stated: “The medication errors and the lack of action during a fire alarm placed patients at a real risk of harm.
“Miss Jamieson’s actions did fall significantly short of the standards expected of a registered nurse.”
The council found Ms Jamieson-Davies guilty of 23 charges in addition to 14 charges which the nurse admitted to.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.