Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on to the iconic Great South Run which will see more than 20,000 people tackle the scenic ten-mile run in Portsmouth.

The event is taking place on October 20, taking in a route starting in front of Southsea Common which goes past Gunwharf, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, the naval base, through Portsea, past Canoe Lake, up to Eastney and then along the seafront finishing near the D-Day Story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run attracts participation from elite athletes and casual runners, as well as a large number of fundraisers the event celebrates community spirit, fitness, and determination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The route of the Great South Run 2024 | Great South Run

The AJ Bell Great South Run is celebrated for its friendly atmosphere and stunning views, the race attracts runners of all abilities, from elite athletes to beginners, and is perfect for anyone looking to challenge themselves while raising money for important causes.

The ten-mile run is open to runners aged 16+ on the day of the event, with runners getting under way between 10.15 and 11.27am. On Saturday, October 19 there is also a 5k run as well as a ‘mascot dash’ and running events for under 16s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the event said: “Since its inception in 1990, the event has grown significantly, with both elite athletes and everyday runners competing to raise money for charity. Notable runners include Mo Farah, who won the race in 2009, as well as Paula Radcliffe and Jo Pavey, both of whom have been previous champions.

“The event also hosts a variety of participants, from celebrities to inspiring figures like Claire Lomas, a paralysed fundraiser who walked the 10 miles in a bionic suit. As part of the renowned Great Run series, the event includes 5k, Junior, and Mini races, making it accessible for all ages.”

“With thousands of participants and supporters, the Great South Run is not just a race - it’s a celebration of community spirit, fitness, and determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and to enter any of the running events visit www.greatrun.org

Just some of the people who will be taking part in the Great South Run. Picture: Habibur Rahman | Habibur Rahman

Inspirational stories

Many of the people who are taking part in this year’s Great South Run do so to raise awareness or raise money for a great cause close to their hearts.

Watch the video embedded in this story to hear in their own words why some people have chosen to take part in this year’s event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are a few stories from people who are participating this year:

Harrison : "I've struggled with my mental health for over 15 years since first being diagnosed with depression aged 12. I've produced numerous documentaries about mental health and during COVID when I was producing a documentary about Suicide Prevention I met Alice Hendy MBE; founder of Ripple Suicide Prevention. After learning of her story of her brother dying by suicide in 2021; I've volunteered with the charity since and proudly set up Ripple FC; a charity team aimed at giving opportunities to play football for people who are struggling. We have a number of players running the Great South Run in aid of Ripple; it will be a proud moment to see so many people supporting the charity; one that is very proud to be based and set up in Portsmouth."

: "I've struggled with my mental health for over 15 years since first being diagnosed with depression aged 12. I've produced numerous documentaries about mental health and during COVID when I was producing a documentary about Suicide Prevention I met Alice Hendy MBE; founder of Ripple Suicide Prevention. After learning of her story of her brother dying by suicide in 2021; I've volunteered with the charity since and proudly set up Ripple FC; a charity team aimed at giving opportunities to play football for people who are struggling. We have a number of players running the Great South Run in aid of Ripple; it will be a proud moment to see so many people supporting the charity; one that is very proud to be based and set up in Portsmouth." Iain : "Running for Waterloo Trust, which excavates the Waterloo battlefield as therapy for people with PTSD. Brother and father have been in the army and have exposure to PTSD. All volunteers for the excavation are former servicemen with PTSD. More people died from PTSD from the Falklands War than actually died in combat.."

: "Running for Waterloo Trust, which excavates the Waterloo battlefield as therapy for people with PTSD. Brother and father have been in the army and have exposure to PTSD. All volunteers for the excavation are former servicemen with PTSD. More people died from PTSD from the Falklands War than actually died in combat.." Adam : "The Great South Run is a special race for me for many reasons. Back in 2015, it was the first race I ever did with my wife. Then, in 2021, my friend asked me weeks before the event if I wanted to do it, and I simply couldn’t afford it. He offered to pay for me; we ran some of it together, but he encouraged me to push on, and we met at the finishing zone. Fast forward a year to 2022, and I won a place through my running club. My friend Terry was struggling with his mental health but said he would register again so we could do it together. Unfortunately, at the end of August that year, he lost his mental health battle and took his own life. I ran in 2022 with him in my heart and mind, and I achieved a personal best. I continue to do the race as it’s special for me, and it’s an amazing community."

: "The Great South Run is a special race for me for many reasons. Back in 2015, it was the first race I ever did with my wife. Then, in 2021, my friend asked me weeks before the event if I wanted to do it, and I simply couldn’t afford it. He offered to pay for me; we ran some of it together, but he encouraged me to push on, and we met at the finishing zone. Fast forward a year to 2022, and I won a place through my running club. My friend Terry was struggling with his mental health but said he would register again so we could do it together. Unfortunately, at the end of August that year, he lost his mental health battle and took his own life. I ran in 2022 with him in my heart and mind, and I achieved a personal best. I continue to do the race as it’s special for me, and it’s an amazing community." Ben : "I will be running all six of the Great Run half marathons in memory of my friend who took his life. It is a way for me to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention, while also completing a challenge in his honour."

: "I will be running all six of the Great Run half marathons in memory of my friend who took his life. It is a way for me to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention, while also completing a challenge in his honour." Rachael : “My husband committed suicide on 7.10.23 ; he worked for the NHS in an operating theatre for over 30 yrs and his death was related to PTSD following Covid. I saw the 2024 great South run advertised two days after he died. No one he worked with; my self or my sons had any concerns that he was suicidal. I want to raise awareness of mental health issues; this is obviously very raw for us as I am writing this only 8 days after his death. We have been together over 30 years and everyone who knows David will be hugely impacted. I want to run the race in his memory.

: “My husband committed suicide on 7.10.23 ; he worked for the NHS in an operating theatre for over 30 yrs and his death was related to PTSD following Covid. I saw the 2024 great South run advertised two days after he died. No one he worked with; my self or my sons had any concerns that he was suicidal. I want to raise awareness of mental health issues; this is obviously very raw for us as I am writing this only 8 days after his death. We have been together over 30 years and everyone who knows David will be hugely impacted. I want to run the race in his memory. Ben : "I have narcolepsy and cataplexy and have struggled throughout my life, but I found running as a way to overcome these obstacles. Running helps me manage the symptoms, and I aim to raise awareness of the conditions while showing others that anything is possible with determination."

: "I have narcolepsy and cataplexy and have struggled throughout my life, but I found running as a way to overcome these obstacles. Running helps me manage the symptoms, and I aim to raise awareness of the conditions while showing others that anything is possible with determination." Brian : "I'm adopted & was fortunate enough to meet my birth mum when in my 40s. I didn't know her very long but she told me about a medical condition in the family where sadly most family members on her side had to have their legs amputated at the knees. I got tested & luckily don't have it but I do have Reynaud’s disease. My mum passed away less than 2 years after I met her. She hurt her toe when she kicked a box but because of poor circulation; hardening of the arteries & this family medical condition it turned her toes & then foot gangrenous & she passed away. Shortly after this I took up running; haven't stopped since & that was nearly 10 years ago.

: "I'm adopted & was fortunate enough to meet my birth mum when in my 40s. I didn't know her very long but she told me about a medical condition in the family where sadly most family members on her side had to have their legs amputated at the knees. I got tested & luckily don't have it but I do have Reynaud’s disease. My mum passed away less than 2 years after I met her. She hurt her toe when she kicked a box but because of poor circulation; hardening of the arteries & this family medical condition it turned her toes & then foot gangrenous & she passed away. Shortly after this I took up running; haven't stopped since & that was nearly 10 years ago. Molly : “I am running for British Heart Foundation as I myself had life-changing heart surgery last year in March 2023 and I signed up to do the great south sea run to show that anything is possible, and I am showing that I now have the ability to do long distance runs without feeling faint. Without the charity I would've struggled and not had the right support so I am grateful that they do exist and I am looking forward to giving back to them by doing this event :)

: “I am running for British Heart Foundation as I myself had life-changing heart surgery last year in March 2023 and I signed up to do the great south sea run to show that anything is possible, and I am showing that I now have the ability to do long distance runs without feeling faint. Without the charity I would've struggled and not had the right support so I am grateful that they do exist and I am looking forward to giving back to them by doing this event :) Anna-Marie : "As many are aware I have had deteriorating health for 30+years as a result of Hypermobility. Chronic pain; chronic fatigue and immobility are a part of daily life. Repeated injury while performing basic tasks is a norm. I have permanent deformities within my skeleton as a result of lack of intervention/treatment at an earlier age. There is a need for families to be able to access free information; training and advice; including that for getting an earlier diagnosis - To save children from a future that I face now. While supporting this charity; I learned that many people born with Down Syndrome are also living with Hypermobility. I have chosen to join the #GreenArmy and run in alliance; to help support everyone accessing Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association; facing these additional challenges in their daily life.”

: "As many are aware I have had deteriorating health for 30+years as a result of Hypermobility. Chronic pain; chronic fatigue and immobility are a part of daily life. Repeated injury while performing basic tasks is a norm. I have permanent deformities within my skeleton as a result of lack of intervention/treatment at an earlier age. There is a need for families to be able to access free information; training and advice; including that for getting an earlier diagnosis - To save children from a future that I face now. While supporting this charity; I learned that many people born with Down Syndrome are also living with Hypermobility. I have chosen to join the #GreenArmy and run in alliance; to help support everyone accessing Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association; facing these additional challenges in their daily life.” Anthony : "I’m the Dean of Portsmouth, based at the Anglican Cathedral, and I’m running to bring the community together while also supporting local charitable causes."

: "I’m the Dean of Portsmouth, based at the Anglican Cathedral, and I’m running to bring the community together while also supporting local charitable causes." MJ: “ I’m a mother; naval wife and women’s health physiotherapist. Once upon a time before I had my child I was a ironman triathlons and helped injured soldiers complete it. Now I am the co-founder of FLY Mama that supports mothers throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journey including trauma informed support if a mother has experienced perinatal trauma and loss. This is the biggest event I have signed up to since having my daughter and I’m excited to be motivated to start training again!

I’m a mother; naval wife and women’s health physiotherapist. Once upon a time before I had my child I was a ironman triathlons and helped injured soldiers complete it. Now I am the co-founder of FLY Mama that supports mothers throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journey including trauma informed support if a mother has experienced perinatal trauma and loss. This is the biggest event I have signed up to since having my daughter and I’m excited to be motivated to start training again! Anjali : "Older brother Dexter has dual diagnosis of Down Syndrome and Autism traits. Uma is running with her 3-year-old twin sister Monica for the first time at the Great South Run. Parents, cousins, grandmother, uncles, and aunts are also running. It is a whole family effort. Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association has been invaluable support for us."

: "Older brother Dexter has dual diagnosis of Down Syndrome and Autism traits. Uma is running with her 3-year-old twin sister Monica for the first time at the Great South Run. Parents, cousins, grandmother, uncles, and aunts are also running. It is a whole family effort. Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association has been invaluable support for us." Kaylee : "I'm a volunteer fundraiser for MND Portsmouth and will be running for MND in memory of my Nan who passed away in April 2023."

: "I'm a volunteer fundraiser for MND Portsmouth and will be running for MND in memory of my Nan who passed away in April 2023." Nick : "I am running in memory of my Mum, Carol Edgington (1950 - 2019), who supported the Cystic Fibrosis Trust since meeting Katie Reed, a seriously ill young pupil of hers at St Anthony's School, Chichester, in the '90s. Katie, now in her 40s, received a new set of lungs and is enjoying a near-normal life for the first time. I am taking part in the Great South Run 2024 to celebrate Carol's life and her support for Cystic Fibrosis."

: "I am running in memory of my Mum, Carol Edgington (1950 - 2019), who supported the Cystic Fibrosis Trust since meeting Katie Reed, a seriously ill young pupil of hers at St Anthony's School, Chichester, in the '90s. Katie, now in her 40s, received a new set of lungs and is enjoying a near-normal life for the first time. I am taking part in the Great South Run 2024 to celebrate Carol's life and her support for Cystic Fibrosis." Bryony : "I'm one of 30 members of staff from the Rowans Hospice, all running in the Great South Run this year to mark the Hospice's 30th anniversary. Hospices are facing incredible financial difficulties and uncertain futures, and we need to raise funds to keep doing what we do."

: "I'm one of 30 members of staff from the Rowans Hospice, all running in the Great South Run this year to mark the Hospice's 30th anniversary. Hospices are facing incredible financial difficulties and uncertain futures, and we need to raise funds to keep doing what we do." Anthony : "We are the Metaverse VR local company - Meta-Team, running for Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood UK (SUDC UK) as my daughter passed away, and our whole family has been affected by SUDC."

: "We are the Metaverse VR local company - Meta-Team, running for Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood UK (SUDC UK) as my daughter passed away, and our whole family has been affected by SUDC." Morgan: "We are raising awareness for Jason Segrott, who tragically passed away due to Neuroendocrine Cancer at the age of 54. His son Morgan and 16 of his work colleagues are raising money to aid in the research and development of this disease."