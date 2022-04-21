Irene Hartley, 77, spent almost two months in the acute stroke ward at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after a stroke affected both her speech and ability to walk.

Irene’s partner, David Stribling, mentioned Irene’s love of dogs to staff and her occupational therapist suggested a therapy dog might help her recovery.

Despite Covid-19 restrictions limiting the number of therapy dogs able to come in, staff at QA managed to organise a visit from a colleague’s therapy dog, Whiskey.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whiskey the dog

David said: ‘As soon as Whiskey sat on Irene’s bed, her eyes lit up. He was as good as gold and Irene brightened after having him here- as did the other patients and staff around us. He was a natural mood booster for the entire ward.’

A couple of days later 11-year-old Whiskey returned to the ward and this time his owner Lesley handed Irene the lead. Irene walked the length of the ward with Whiskey, the first time she’d walked in three weeks.

Not long after this Irene was able to go home.

David and Irene from Portsmouth

She said: ‘I am very grateful for the care and attention I received from the staff at QA and Whiskey who helped so much in my recovery.’

David added: ‘Whiskey gave her a purpose. He got her up and exercising. Her initial contact with Whiskey is what sparked her recovery.’

The couple now take regular walks with a friend’s dog around Canoe Lake in Southsea to help maintain Irene’s fitness and support her walking.

Occupational therapists at PHU look at the wider factors that impact patients and look at the individual to tailor and offer effective care.

Lesley Bloomfield and Whiskey

Saz Manuel, senior occupational therapist at QA, said: ‘Everyone’s stroke recovery is different, so it’s essential for us to find out what is important to them.

‘An animal could be the missing link in a stroke patient’s recovery. Whiskey was a key turning point in Irene’s journey and was pivotal in getting her home.’

Whiskey’s owner, Lesley Bloomfield, works part-time at the hospital and started volunteering with Pets as Therapy in September 2020 to help patients and their families.