Lead chaplain for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust Dawn Banting

Dawn Banting will be running 10 miles of the Great South Run on Sunday in support of the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity.

She has chosen to fundraise for the hospital charity to recognise the hard work and dedication of her colleagues.

Dawn, 51, said: ‘The Portsmouth Hospital Charity does a lot for the hospital and it’s often the small things that have a big impact on staff. I have worked with so many teams across my time at QA and it was impossible to choose a single department to raise money for. I have chosen the charity so the money raised can support everyone in the trust.

‘It feels really good to give something back. Our staff come in every day and dedicate their time and energy to the care and wellbeing of patients. They work extremely hard, especially over the last year, and I wanted to recognise their commitment.’

Dawn is a keen runner and was due to participate in the Great South Run in 2020 before the event was cancelled.

She added: ‘Running is a great way to help both your physical and mental health. I always feel good after a run and can’t wait to tackle the Great South Run, raising money for an amazing charity.’

So far she has raised more than £400 for the Portsmouth Hospitals Charity. To donate, please go to justgiving.com/fundraising/dawn-banting1.

