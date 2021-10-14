The Great South Run are expecting thousands of participants and spectators this year.

Thousands of runners will visit Portsmouth this weekend to take part in this year's Great South Run.

The 5k, Junior and Mini runs will take place on Saturday, October 16 and the 10-mile event is due to take place on Sunday, October 17.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Runners will once again start and finish the run on Clarence Esplanade in Southsea and they will venture through a majority of Portsmouth during the duration of the run.

The Great South Run launched a running app in 2019 which allows friends and family to track the progress of their loved one who is taking part in the event.

Here is what you need to know about the tracking app:

How to download the app

The app is available to both Android and iPhone users.

Simply search Great South Run in your App Store or Google Play and then download 'Great Run: Running Events’.

Do I need to pay for the app?

The app is free to download, so no need to pay!

Can I track runners on the app?

Yes! The app will allow you to keep tabs on how your loved ones are getting on in the Great South Run.

The app features live tracking of all participants (without using their phones) and it will provide the viewers with an estimated finish time, so you can make your way to the finish line to celebrate the end of the run with them!

What are the other app features?

The app will provide runners with your results and split times after you have crossed the finish line.

The app also has social media integration, interactive course maps and information for the Great South Run.

All the features make the app very handy to have over the course of the weekend.

For more information about the Great South Run, check out their website here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve reduced the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50 per cent for a limited time.