Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth hospital has declared a major incident as an electrical power loss leads to the closure of the Accident & Emergency department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) has declared the incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on Monday, August 5. The power loss has impacted the switchboard and phone lines while the NHS trust has made the decision to not accept any new attendees to A&E.

A PHU spokesperson said: “The hospital is safe and our staff are working hard to continuing providing care for patients already with us, but we have made the decision to close to new attendances to our Emergency Department. Patients with a serious medical condition must phone NHS 111 or 999 in an Emergency and not attend the QA Hospital Emergency Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We expect some services will be affected today and there may be some cancellations, but please ask patients continue to attend unless they have been contacted or updated through us.”

The NHS Trust is advising to keep an eye on their website social media channels for updates on the progress of the incident. The News will provide the latest developments as soon as we have them.