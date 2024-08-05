QA Hospital major incident declared as electrical power loss leads to A&E closing
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) has declared the incident at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on Monday, August 5. The power loss has impacted the switchboard and phone lines while the NHS trust has made the decision to not accept any new attendees to A&E.
A PHU spokesperson said: “The hospital is safe and our staff are working hard to continuing providing care for patients already with us, but we have made the decision to close to new attendances to our Emergency Department. Patients with a serious medical condition must phone NHS 111 or 999 in an Emergency and not attend the QA Hospital Emergency Department.
“Phone lines and switchboard are also affected, so you will not be able to call into or receive calls from the hospital at this time. Our on-site teams are working to restore power as soon as possible.
“We expect some services will be affected today and there may be some cancellations, but please ask patients continue to attend unless they have been contacted or updated through us.”
The NHS Trust is advising to keep an eye on their website social media channels for updates on the progress of the incident. The News will provide the latest developments as soon as we have them.
