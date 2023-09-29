Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Muhammed Joel Fraser worked as a nurse at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham before he developed Broca’s Aphasia, a condition which left him unable to speak and with severely limited mobility.

After waking up and feeling tired on September 9 2022, Joel made his way to the bathroom to have a shower and suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery to have a blood clot removed. Since the traumatic incident, Joel, assisted by his wife Janine and his daughters, has been re-learning how to talk, read and do other tasks independently through the use of technology. He still undergoes speech and language therapy and physiotherapy for loss of function in his right hand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joel (centre) with QA Hospital staff who marched from London to Portsmouth in aid of SayAphasia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the hospital's Stoma Care Team walked 72 miles from Trafalgar Square in London to QA Hospital in support of their friend and colleague. They completed the gruelling change on Saturday, August 22, raising more than £10,000 for SayAphasia.

NOW READ: 13 pictures of climate change activists marching in front of traffic in Portsmouth

The team comprised Andy, Stoma Care nurse specialist Mike, consultant colorectal surgeon Paul, colorectal curgical care practitioner Emma, operating department practitioner Mackayla and Janet, PA to the Stoma Care Team. The walking team was supported by manufacturing engineer David and Stoma Care nurse specialist Jen.