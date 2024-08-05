A major incident has been stepped down at a Portsmouth hospital after power was restored which had caused IT services and phone lines to go down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) have advised that electrical power at Queen Alexandra Hospital has been restored with its Accident & Emergency department re-opening. The electrical issue is now being investigated as the status being stepped down from Major Incident to Internal Critical Incident.

A PHU spokesperson said: “Following a serious power outage earlier this morning, we have been able to restore power to most of the QA Hospital site and re-opened our Emergency Department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to this we have made the decision to step down from Major Incident to an Internal Critical Incident. Work to identify and investigate the cause behind this morning’s outage continues.

“Many of our IT systems are now back up and running, so if you have an outpatient’s appointment, please continue to attend as usual unless you have heard from us directly.

The NHS Trust has advised there are still some issues with the phone lines and card readers in the car park are down so parking payments have been suspended for today (August 5).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are able to visit the hospital as normal. PHU have reiterated the emergency department is for life threatening injuries and illnesses, if you are unsure where to go, you can be assessed via the NHS 111 Online webpage.