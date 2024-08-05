QA Hospital power restored as A&E re-opens as cause of the issue investigated
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) have advised that electrical power at Queen Alexandra Hospital has been restored with its Accident & Emergency department re-opening. The electrical issue is now being investigated as the status being stepped down from Major Incident to Internal Critical Incident.
A PHU spokesperson said: “Following a serious power outage earlier this morning, we have been able to restore power to most of the QA Hospital site and re-opened our Emergency Department.
“Due to this we have made the decision to step down from Major Incident to an Internal Critical Incident. Work to identify and investigate the cause behind this morning’s outage continues.
“Many of our IT systems are now back up and running, so if you have an outpatient’s appointment, please continue to attend as usual unless you have heard from us directly.
“We have had to cancel a small number of procedures this morning, but our teams are working hard to safely continue carrying as many of these out as possible. We expect to see some delays as services are coming back online so ask for your patience and understanding while our teams work to do this.”
The NHS Trust has advised there are still some issues with the phone lines and card readers in the car park are down so parking payments have been suspended for today (August 5).
Visitors are able to visit the hospital as normal. PHU have reiterated the emergency department is for life threatening injuries and illnesses, if you are unsure where to go, you can be assessed via the NHS 111 Online webpage.
