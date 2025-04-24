Strict QA Hospital visitor restrictions still in place as norovirus cases remain "high"
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) announced measures to address rising cases of norovirus at QA hospital in Cosham on Tuesday, April 15. Adult inpatient visitors are currently restricted to one person for one hour a day and must be pre-booked in advance by contacting the ward directly.
The trust have confirmed the restrictions are still in place as the hospital continues to see a high number of norovirus cases. A post on social media said: “We’re still seeing a high number of norovirus cases, alongside increasing demand for our services at QA Hospital.
“To help protect our patients and staff, visitor restrictions remain in place and we will continue to review the situation regularly. Thank you to our communities for your continued support — it’s made a real difference in helping improve the situation.”
There are exceptions to the restrictions, such as they do not apply to patients who are end-of-life or require additional support. They also do not apply for children NICU and Paediatrics or for maternity visiting and birthing partners. It is only asked that maintain good hand hygiene and not attend if you are unwell.
When announcing the restrictions last week, Ann Thomas, chief nurse and director of infection, prevention control at PHU, said: ““We are continuing to see high numbers of norovirus cases in our hospital setting and people are continuing to visit the hospital with norovirus symptoms.
“Whilst we recognise how important visitors are to the overall wellbeing of our patients, we must stop the spread of this virus in our hospitals to protect our vulnerable patients and staff.”
The NHS trust is asking all visitors to wash their hands with soap and water regularly when entering and exiting the ward and hospital. They are also re-emphasising to not go to the hospital if you have symptoms of norovirus.
Norovirus is a stomach bug that can remain infectious up to 48-72 hours after symptoms have stopped. Those symptoms include sudden onset of nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, as well as a mild temperature or body aches.
Further details on the the visitor restrictions can be found at https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/coming-phu/patients-and-visitors/visiting
