People whose loved ones are being treated in Queen Alexandra Hospital are urged to help ease mounting pressure on its services by helping them to get home.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Queen Alexandra Hospital is still seeing high numbers of very unwell patients needing care through the Emergency Department and all its urgent and emergency services are busy.

Last week, the Portsmouth Hospitals University Trust declared a critical incident due to the sustained and significant pressures, leading to delays for patients arriving by ambulance and those walking in. Planned strike action involving junior doctors is also due to take place from 7.00am on Wednesday, December 20 to 7.00am on Saturday, December 23 – and the hospital is asking the public for support. Families of those recieving treatment at the Cosham medical facility are asked to help “by helping make sure they are ready to return home when well enough to do so”.

NOW READ: Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham declares critical incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Roland, deputy medical director at Portsmouth Hospitals University (PHU) NHS Trust, said: "The safety of our patients and staff remains our top priority. We will continue working with our teams and system partners to ensure the safety and welfare of our patients and our colleagues, as well as looking to minimise disruption during strike action where possible.”

Liz Rix, Chief Nurse at PHU said: “Our priority is patient safety. Getting those home who no longer need to be in hospital means that they can continue recovery and we have the space to help the next patient in Portsmouth who needs urgent care. We know that the longer patients stay in hospital, the more at risk they are of muscle weakness, walking difficulties, falls and fractures so working with families to get their loved ones home quickly is important. By helping transport your loved ones home you will reduce the time they need to stay with us.”

During the winter months, there are more likely to be infections such as flu, cold, diarrhoea and vomiting, and COVID circulating. People showing symptoms of these conditions are asked to If you have a friend or family to help reduce the chance of passing on anything to patients or staff.

NOW READ: Palestine solidarity protest sees campaigners march in Portsmouth

QA Hospital declared a critical incident last week and is now urging the public to help ease pressure over the festive period.

John Knighton, chief medical officer at PHU, said: “While we are seeing relatively low numbers of patients with COVID coming into hospital, we are starting to see more patients with respiratory illness and stomach bugs attending. To reduce the risk of spreading infection, we ask that if you have any respiratory symptoms or feel unwell to please postpone your visit until you feel better. We know that this will be upsetting, particularly over the Christmas period, but we need to protect our most vulnerable patients. We would like to thank our community, our staff and our partners for their support during this challenging time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planned and routine non-urgent care is expected to be disrupted during the strike.