The site has now been experiencing ‘disruption’ to its telephone lines for a week.

A spokeswoman for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: ‘We continue to have ongoing disruption to the telephone lines at the Queen Alexandra Hospital site, however there is improvement and while calls are getting through, callers may face delays.

‘We ask for the support of our local communities to use alternative ways of contacting us such as the email addresses and mobile numbers shown on our website. We have also put alternative ways of contact in place for other health providers to use.

‘If you need to change or cancel an outpatient appointment, you can do so by visiting our website or calling the outpatients booking centre directly, which is located at a different site. We thank you for your patience.’

Engineers are on-site and the hospital is ‘working closely’ with external partners to find a solution.

If you need to change or cancel an outpatients appointment, you can do this online or by emailing: [email protected]

QA hospital, Portsmouth on 15 October 2020. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Or if you need to contact the hospital urgently about an imminent outpatient appointment or inpatient care, please call 02392 681700 or 07867 780 498.

Visit porthosp.nhs.uk/news/telephone-lines-down-at-queen-alexandra-hospital-site/423540 for more information.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron