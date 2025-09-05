Queen Alexandra Hospital offers life-changing prostate treatment

A pioneering, non-surgical treatment to improve the quality of life for men with an enlarged prostate is now available at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

Prostate Artery Embolisation (PAE) is minimally invasive and performed under local anaesthetic, allowing most patients to return home within three hours and resuming normal activities much sooner.

PAE is designed for men experiencing moderate to severe urinary symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) which is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate. The procedure works by injecting tiny particles (microspheres) into the arteries supplying the prostate, reducing blood flow to the gland. This causes the prostate to shrink over time, relieving pressure on the bladder and improving urinary function.

The new service, which launched earlier this year, is making a significant impact. Since March 2025, nine people have undergone the procedure at QA Hospital with all going home within three hours.

PAE Team

One of those patients is Terry, a former NHS Clinical Project Manager, who underwent the procedure in March 2025.

“Before the procedure, I was having very disturbed nights. I’d be getting up three or four times a night to go to the toilet, it was frustrating and affecting my sleep.

“Since having the procedure, it has been a vast improvement. I rarely need to get up during the night now, and best of all, I’m no longer taking any medication for my urinary or prostate issues which feels like a big win.

“The procedure itself was quick with no noticeable pain and being able to go home the same day made the whole experience even better.”

Terry, patient story

Dr Prashant Menon, Consultant Interventional Radiologist at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, said: “By offering PAE, patients now have access to a minimally invasive, same-day alternative to traditional surgery. This is particularly important in areas with long waiting lists for surgery where PAE can help close the treatment gap and reduce waiting times.

“This is an exciting development for our hospital and, more importantly, for our patients. PAE provides a much-needed alternative to traditional surgery. Unlike other treatments, it doesn’t involve incisions or general anaesthetic, and patients can go home the same day. This is performed by an Interventional Radiologist, with the patient being seen and referred by a Urologist, making it a truly multidisciplinary approach to prostate care.”