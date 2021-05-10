'Serious medical emergency' sees air ambulance land in Waterlooville

THE air ambulance landed in Waterlooville after a ‘serious medical injury,’ the ambulance service has said.

By Ben Fishwick
Monday, 10th May 2021, 4:52 pm
Updated Monday, 10th May 2021, 4:53 pm

South Central Ambulance Service said the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed in response to the emergency.

It landed in Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, at around 7.40pm on Sunday.

A patient suffered a problem at their home in Charlesworth Drive.

File photo of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance taking off from a field in Waterlooville in September 2020. Picture: Adam Jenkins

No further details were released.

A Scas spokesman said: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was one of a number of resources we sent to a serious medical emergency at a patient’s home on Charlesworth Drive.’

