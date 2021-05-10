'Serious medical emergency' sees air ambulance land in Waterlooville
THE air ambulance landed in Waterlooville after a ‘serious medical injury,’ the ambulance service has said.
South Central Ambulance Service said the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed in response to the emergency.
It landed in Jubilee Park, Waterlooville, at around 7.40pm on Sunday.
A patient suffered a problem at their home in Charlesworth Drive.
No further details were released.
A Scas spokesman said: ‘The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance was one of a number of resources we sent to a serious medical emergency at a patient’s home on Charlesworth Drive.’