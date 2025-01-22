Share your experience of cancer treatment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People who received treatment for cancer during April, May and June 2024 are being invited to share their experience in a National Cancer Patient Experience Survey (NCPES).

The survey asks for feedback from cancer patients (16 years and over), to inform and improve local cancer services across England. People who were treated for cancer as an inpatient or day-case in hospital from April to June 2024 will receive a letter with information about the survey.

Edit Galambos, Lead Cancer Nurse, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: “Understanding our strengths and areas to improve is really important in improving our cancer services.

“The survey gives patients a chance to share their thoughts, helping the trust make changes to continue providing the best care for future patients.

“Don’t miss the opportunity to take part and share your experiences of care and help us continue to improve NHS cancer services.”

The survey takes no more than 20 minutes to complete and can be done online, on paper, or over the phone. If you need support completing the survey or need it to be made available in another language, you can call the free helpline number: 0800 103 2804.

​The survey is anonymous, and all personal data will be kept safe. ​The results of the survey will be available in summer 2025. ​

​For more information on the survey and how to access help and support in completing it, please visit www.ncpes.co.uk. ​