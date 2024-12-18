An inspirational woman has newly found confidence after shedding three stone after joining Slimming World.

Lisa Lassaline, from Port Solent, has struggled with her weight and body image since she was a youngster and she frequently experimented with a range of diets. The 51-year-old said that most of the diets she would try were extremely restrictive which resulted in an unhealthy relationship with food.

She said: “I think for me this is something that I have struggled with all my life - It started early and in my teenage years I ended up in hospital with bulimia so it was a lot of emotional eating and I managed to get out of it in my early 20s.

“I tried everything known to man and I would try things that were very restrictive and there are some diets where you massively cut out food.

“I have done everything but everything I tried meant I wasn’t really taking care of myself. It was never real eating, it was always dramatic and I would then put the weight back on again.”

Lisa was diagnosed with hypothyroidism after moving to the UK from Canada in 2010. As a result of the diagnosis, she began experiencing food intolerances which she spent months trying to get under control.

She was then diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis which caused her to struggle with her weight again. Lisa had toyed with the idea of joining Slimming World but never attended until she met a lady who had lost 13 stone after joining the group.

Lisa said: “I always felt like I was in this weird place, I was never really comfortable.

“The one thing I had never done was go somewhere and just start there so this lady literally picked me up and took me there and it was so kind of her.

“It was just so different and I actually enjoyed myself there. I was there and I could see this person showing a real interest in everybody and I thought it was amazing.”

Lisa joined Slimming World in 2022 and after over a year of hard work and determination, she managed to lose three stone. After hitting her goal, she continued with the group to mantain her weightloss and in January she will have kept to her target weight for an entire year which is a huge achievement.”

Lisa added: “I just couldn’t believe that I had achieved this thing that I had thought about for years and years and years.”

After seeing the incredible work that the Slimming World groups do, Lisa wanted to get involved in it by becomming a consultant.

She said: “I used to do health care and help people and this was something I could get involved in to help people - If I could help people and support them, it would make a huge difference.

“I took over the Fareham group in July and I absolutely loved it and after three or four months, I found out that the Paulsgrove group didn’t have its own consultant.

“I fell in love with everybody at the Paulsgrove group so I took it over - It is really quite amazing.”

Lisa now runs both the Fareham and Paulsgrove Slimming World groups as a consultant.