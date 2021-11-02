From left, Elsie Worrall, Kerry Hutton and Sally Taylor. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

Kerry Hutton, joint owner of Chili Tattoo and The Beauty Hutt in Southsea, has begun hosting a menopause support group from a pub in Southsea, for women struggling with symptoms of the process, after being diagnosed as perimenopausal at the early age of 38.

‘It was only because I was having problems conceiving that I went to see my GP. It’s been quite the journey. Over the last seven years I’ve learned a lot, grown a lot, and cried a lot,’ says Kerry.

Now 45, Kerry encourages open discussions surrounding the topic and symptoms of menopause which occur, both emotionally and physically, as the result of a loss of hormones and left her feeling ‘anxious’, ‘confused’ and with a ‘fear of everything'.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kerry Hutton Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The community, initially started on Facebook, has grown to a group of 330 women and counting who meet in the snug bar of the Phoenix Pub in Duncan Road, Southsea for privacy, ensuring the ladies have a space to share their feelings, ask questions and support one another.

Kerry says that so many women who are struggling with menopausal symptoms, lack information on the services available to them, particularly the Menopause Clinic at St Mary’s Hospital in Portsmouth, one which she says we are ‘lucky’ to have.

‘We’re given a pamphlet, an HRT prescription and sent on our way,’ Kerry adds.

Menopause support group for women set up by Kerry Hutton to break the stigma behind menopause pictured at a meeting at The Phoenix Pub in Southsea. Picture: Stuart Martin (220421-7042)

The transition, which Kerry says is still a ‘taboo subject’ causes an array of often extreme symptoms, short-term memory loss, insomnia, anxiety, joint pain to name a few, most of which are not willingly discussed.

Kerry said; ‘To grieve the person you once were, while learning to adapt both physically and emotionally to a new era of life, and to do it while feeling alone? I don’t want that for anyone. That’s why I’ve created this group.’

Arranged once a month, the next meeting will be held on Wednesday 10 November at 7pm, in the usual spot at The Phoenix and on this occasion Wendy Budd, medical herbalist and owner of Budd's Herbal Apothecary, will be giving a talk on mental health.

Kerry invites women from all over Portsmouth to ‘have a cry, or a giggle’ over coffee or even wine at her meetings, providing education, but more importantly support to help guide them through a common but overlooked time of their lives.

‘Knowledge is second to surviving the menopause. The most important thing is support and understanding. I hope that we can offer many local women both of those things,’ says Kerry.

To find out more visit Portsmouth Menopause Support Group on Facebook or email on [email protected]

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron