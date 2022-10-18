Southsea menopause group founder speaks of the importance of understanding your body
A woman who founded a menopause group has spoken of the importance of understanding your body.
Kerry Hutton, 46, from Southsea, has seen her Portsmouth Menopause Group grow and grow as it hits a year old and has expressed the importance of women talking about the process and understanding their body.
Kerry said: ‘I created it a year ago because I felt that there was nowhere for people to have a safe space to discuss menopause because myself going through it, I felt really lonely and isolated.’
The 46-year-old has now got over 700 members of the group, all of whom come together and talk about how they are feeling, and due to the success, she has now started getting experts to discuss different aspects of menopause each month and how it affects people differently.
Kerry wants to get the word out of the importance of people having a support system, particularly as Tuesday is World Menopause day.
The founder has also spent the last year perfecting a natural menopause supplement which women can take to help improve the lack of energy, fatigue and general mood swings.
The supplement will be launching on October 26 at Delaneys, Southsea, and she said that over the last year perfecting the supplement, she has grown as a person and her knowledge has increased.
Kerry said: ‘If you are struggling, join the group. My motto is don’t suffer in silence because the help is there, we can help, we want to help everybody and if we can’t help, we can put you in touch with people that can.’