Kerry said: ‘I created it a year ago because I felt that there was nowhere for people to have a safe space to discuss menopause because myself going through it, I felt really lonely and isolated.’

The 46-year-old has now got over 700 members of the group, all of whom come together and talk about how they are feeling, and due to the success, she has now started getting experts to discuss different aspects of menopause each month and how it affects people differently.

Kerry Hutton

The founder has also spent the last year perfecting a natural menopause supplement which women can take to help improve the lack of energy, fatigue and general mood swings.

The supplement will be launching on October 26 at Delaneys, Southsea, and she said that over the last year perfecting the supplement, she has grown as a person and her knowledge has increased.

