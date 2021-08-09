Southsea mothers share experiences breastfeeding after 'difficult births'

For couple Laura and Lucy Burden-Smith, it was important they were both involved in the breastfeeding journey of their three children.

After four fertility treatments, Laura, 39, gave birth to their twin boys at 34 weeks back in June 2018 at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Southsea mothers Laura and Lucy Burden-Smith with their children. Picture: PHU

Lucy, 34, said: ‘The boys were born on different days via different birth methods and, being a touch on the early side, one was born with his suckling reflex and the other needed help with feeding.

‘Laura was determined to breastfeed but establishing it with early babies, following difficult births, was not easy. Blood loss made getting a supply up tricky and the smaller twin needed tube feeding.

‘After we were discharged, one of the twins was still not breastfeeding effectively and it took some weeks to establish it fully with him.

‘Once Laura and the boys got going, the next step was to master tandem feeding, initially at home and then out and about

‘The infant feeding team from QA did a home visit and the Facebook group for the charity Breastfeeding Twins and Triplets UK was a great support as well.’

Just before the twins’ second birthday, Lucy fell pregnant and Laura decided to carry on feeding once a day in order to maintain her supply in the hope of feeding their new arrival.

Lucy added: ‘It was always my wish to exclusively breastfeed the child I carried, and, after a long but happy labour, I was thrilled when Laura quickly helped me get him latched and feeding soon after birth.

‘After a few days without sleep, I was very appreciative of Laura being around in QA as she was able to give him a feed from the breast whilst I got a couple of precious hours' rest.

‘Breastfeeding has been a fairly straightforward ride for me; after a few days of soreness, we swiftly cracked it and feeding has been a happy and comfortable experience ever since.

‘I am really pleased that our new baby has been exclusively breastfed and that Laura has been able to be part of his feeding story as well.’

For anyone looking for support with breastfeeding visit porthosp.nhs.uk/departments/maternity/infant-feeding.htm.