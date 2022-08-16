Southsea nurse abseils down the Spinnaker Tower to support Motor Neuron Disease Association
A NURSE has raised hundreds of pounds for charity after fulfilling her dream of losing weight and abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower.
Caryl Purdy, 41, completed the abseil after years of struggling with her weight and being told, eight years ago, that she was nine stone over the maximum weight.
She took the difficult decision to have a gastric bypass in October 2021 and has since lost a whopping 12 stone as a result.
The Southsea nurse finally completed the abseil in honour of her mum, who died after being diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease – a degenerative neurological condition with no known cure. .
Most Popular
-
1
Much-loved Cosham care home to relocate services to Fratton following building concerns
-
2
A Drayton women with cancer has raised over £1000 for Breast Cancer Now
-
3
A darts marathon raises thousands for Queen Alexandra Hospital
-
4
Celebrations after first cohort graduate from NHS trust’s career internship for youngsters with learning disabilities and autism
-
5
A Southsea nurse has lost 12 stone after being told she was too heavy to abseil the Spinnaker Tower
Motor Neuron Disease is a life-limiting condition that affects the spinal cord and brain because it targets and attacks nerves that help movement.
Caryl tackled the daunting heights of the tower on Saturday, completing the 100 metre descent as friends and supporters watched from the ground.
She said: ‘The scariest bit was initially stepping over the edge of the platform, as it's all very unknown up until that point, however once you are in position it all feels incredibly safe and secure, and the instructors are amazing.’
The 41-year-old raised almost £500 for her chosen charity which was Motor Neuron Disease Association.
Motor Neuron Disease Association provides access to care and funds research to help improve the lives of those living with the condition.
Caryl added: ‘I would do it again in a heartbeat. If you told me a year ago I would be able to do this I would not have believed you.’