She took the difficult decision to have a gastric bypass in October 2021 and has since lost a whopping 12 stone as a result.

The Southsea nurse finally completed the abseil in honour of her mum, who died after being diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease – a degenerative neurological condition with no known cure. .

Caryl Purdy completing her abseil

Motor Neuron Disease is a life-limiting condition that affects the spinal cord and brain because it targets and attacks nerves that help movement.

Caryl tackled the daunting heights of the tower on Saturday, completing the 100 metre descent as friends and supporters watched from the ground.

She said: ‘The scariest bit was initially stepping over the edge of the platform, as it's all very unknown up until that point, however once you are in position it all feels incredibly safe and secure, and the instructors are amazing.’

The 41-year-old raised almost £500 for her chosen charity which was Motor Neuron Disease Association.

Motor Neuron Disease Association provides access to care and funds research to help improve the lives of those living with the condition.

Caryl added: ‘I would do it again in a heartbeat. If you told me a year ago I would be able to do this I would not have believed you.’