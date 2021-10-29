Southsea restaurant to hold charity night in aid of 'beautiful' three-year-old with cancer

When Ethan Goddard, from Milton, was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer earlier this year his family’s lives were ‘turned upside down.’

Since July he has undergone chemotherapy and surgery to treat him for his Wilms’ Tumour – a kidney cancer that only affects children.

His mum Katherine Swan said: ‘To hear the words “your child has cancer” is every parent's worst nightmare. This is the nightmare we found ourselves in on July 1 when our lives were turned upside down.

Three-year-old Ethan Goddard from Milton has been diagnosed with a Wilms' Tumour

‘Following an intensive regime of hospital visits, chemotherapy and major surgery to remove a tumour and the kidney it was encapsulated in, Ethan has been a little superstar throughout.’

Now Eryn Eales and his wife Caroline, the owners of Three Cuts in Elm Grove, will be hosting a special charity night on Saturday, October 30 in aid of brave Ethan.

Caroline said: ‘We ran a competition for a table of six, which Katherine happened to win with her friend Emma. On sharing the devastating news, we just couldn’t help but think about it. We complain about everyday life but for this to happen to any family is just completely devastating and overwhelming.

‘With this fully in our minds, we started to research and realised that local hospitals need help with things like new toys. So, we approached Kat and asked how she felt about us raising money for the local hospitals supporting and caring for Ethan.’

All funds from the evening will be donated to Queen Alexandra’s Children's Bubble Fund and the Piam Brown ward at Southampton General.

Katherine, an employee of the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Since the operation, we know that the path ahead will be bumpy but our quest for a cure and Ethan to have a long happy and healthy future remains strong.

‘We are incredibly proud of Ethan and so very thankful to the staff at both Queen Alexandra and Southampton General who have shown so much support, kindness and medical talent in looking after our beautiful brown-eyed boy.’

The charity evening will include beer pong with prizes to be won, live music, a silent auction, small raffle, staff in fancy dress and a game of name the teddy.

‘We recommend booking as limited seating is available,’ Caroline added.

‘We have had donations from other businesses which is fantastic. We ourselves are donating and giving a percentage of our food takings from the evening.’

To book a place at the event visit threecutsbt.com or call 023 9287 6088.

Or donations can be made at gofund.me/17b155ca

