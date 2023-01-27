Officers received a call regarding a woman in need of help last Friday evening (January 20) at junction 9 on the M27. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said police received a concern for welfare call at roughly 10.06pm.

Members of the public were supporting the woman before police reached the scene. She was then brought to safety. Fareham police thanked passers-by on Facebook.

M27 near Portchester. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

The force said: ‘A few days late but just wanted to take a moment to say thank you to the members of the public who stopped to help a female in crisis on the Junction 9 Motorway Bridge on 20th January 2023 prior to Police arrival. Through your support and co-operation the female was taken to a place of safety and has started to receive the support she needed.

‘Thanks again, we are so grateful.’ Concerned well-wishers posted messages of support.

One commenter said: ‘Sending love to the woman who was in crisis. I’m so glad she’s getting help.’ Another added: ‘Please always stop and check; you can make such a difference as in this case. So important, and so pleased to hear this lady has help and support.’

‘Well done everyone. Glad the young lady’s getting the support she needs,’ another user said. If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.