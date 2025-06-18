Stay safe and well during the hot summer weather

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 24-30 degrees across Hampshire and Isle of Wight over the next few days. Whilst many people enjoy the warmer days, an increased period of hot weather can cause some to become unwell through dehydration, sun burn, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Mathieu, Medical Director for Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: “We are forecast an increased period of warmer weather over the next few days and are encouraging people to be safe by taking precautions to keep well and avoid putting pressure on services.

“We advise people to keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm. If you are going to do a physical activity, for example exercise or walking the dog, plan to do these during times of the day when it is cooler such as the morning or evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The warmer weather can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, lung problems and other health problems. Older people, babies and young children are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies are less able to regulate temperature. People with certain underlying medical conditions can also be vulnerable to the effects of hot weather. We encourage everyone to take simple precautions - stay well hydrated by drinking plenty of water, wear sun screen and limit alcohol intake.”

Tips to stay safe during the warmer weather

People who are at higher risk of becoming seriously unwell include:

older people aged 65 years and over (note change from previous guidance of 75 years of age and above)

babies and young children aged 5 years and under

people with underlying health conditions particularly heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, or mobility problems

people on certain medications

people with serious mental health problems

people who are already ill and dehydrated (for example from diarrhoea and vomiting)

people who experience alcohol or drug dependence

people who are physically active and spend a lot of time outside such as runners, cyclists and walkers

people who work in jobs that require manual labour or extensive time outside

people experiencing homelessness, including rough sleepers and those who are unable to make adaptations to their living accommodation such as sofa surfers or living in hostels.

people who live alone and may be unable to care for themselves

You should continue taking all of your prescribed medicines unless advised not to by a medical professional. If you have any health concerns, please contact NHS 111. Some medications need to be stored below 25°C or in the fridge, following the storage instructions on the packaging.

Make sure you Know Where To Go for your health needs

As we approach the weekend the temperatures look to rise further, and this could lead to an increase in people needing medical advice or support. Over the weekend people should use NHS 111 online as their first point of contact for non-emergency medical advice. NHS 111 online is not available for children under 5 however Healthier Together can provide lots of advice on common concerns or illnesses as well as accidents and injuries. People looking for urgent medical help for under 5s should use the 111 phone line. Alternatively you could speak to your local pharmacist for further advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also check out our Know Where To Go advice pages for more support.

You can find out more about how to beat the heat on the NHS website: https://www.nhs.uk/live-well/seasonal-health/heatwave-how-to-cope-in-hot-weather/