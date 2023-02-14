The ‘cheeky chappy’ was showing signs of Group A Streptococcal, and four days prior to his death, the family sought medical advice and were told that he was suffering from influenza A.

On the day of his death, Jax’s condition worsened and he was rushed to hospital.

Jax Albert Jefferys died after contracting the Strep A virus earlier this month, with his family paying tribute to the 'little cheeky chappy'.

His mother, Charlene Jeffreys, had to resuscitate him on the way to the hospital in a bid to keep his heart beating.

That evening, Jax sadly died, leaving a void in the Waterlooville family – but they are now offering first aid sessions to try and prevent another family from going through what they did.

There will be four first aid courses at Newlands Community Hall in Waterlooville, and it will cost £5 per session or £15 for all four sessions.

Charlene said: ‘We planned to do the sessions before Jax passed away just because the ambulances were going on strike and I think it is important that everyone has a basic knowledge of first aid.

‘I couldn’t save Jax’s life but I kept his heart beating until he got to the hospital, albeit it was weak but it’s fight or flight in that situation and you’re running on adrenaline and if you can take your skills to keep someone’s heart going until the ambulance arrives, they will have a better chance.’

The sessions, which are being organised by Victory Aquatics and Training, will take place on February 26, March 26, April 30 and May 28 and will all begin at 9am and finish at 11am.

Aaron Prior, owner of Victory Aquatics and Training, said: ‘It’s my company that’s offering the training and we believe that first aid training is a life skill that needs to be enforced. We want to offer it to adults and kids to give them the understanding of how to do it.

‘We are pretty much like family, we just have that bond so we knew Jax very well. I was helping her that week with Jax and we know that throughout the winter months months people are struggling with Strep A so we just wanted to help.’

The Jeffreys family have been trying to adjust since Jax’s passing and Charlene is determined to try and help others by offering them first aid.

Charlene added: ‘I am focusing on the children and my work really just to get something to focus on.

‘We are finding a new normal. It is hard but we have still got six to nine months to wait for the post mortem and inquest, so it is very much ongoing for us.