The council and the UK Health Security Agency are supporting Morelands Primary School in Widley after the death of a pupil, who was diagnosed with invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).

The UKHSA and council say they will advise on all necessary public health actions and that accurate information is shared with the community.

Morelands Primary School

The council’s director of public health Simon Bryant said: ‘We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the whole school community who will all be deeply affected by the very tragic loss of this young child, and we are providing our support to them at this incredibly sad time. While we cannot comment on individual cases, we ask that the privacy of the family is respected.

‘As a precaution, we have also been working with the school to raise awareness amongst parents and carers of the signs and symptoms of Group A Streptococcal infections, and what to do if a child develops these, including invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

‘I would stress that contracting iGAS disease from another person is very rare. Most infections caused by Group A streptococci bacteria can be managed at home with antibiotics and it is important that children be kept home until at least 24 hours after starting antibiotic treatment to avoid spreading the infection to others.

‘Our thoughts remain with the family and school community at this very difficult time and we urge parents and carers to be vigilant to signs of children becoming seriously unwell and to seek early medical advice.’

