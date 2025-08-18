Successful gym expands by opening Fareham's first contrast therapy facility

It was only a year ago that you were reading about the same boy, in the same town, but this time with a whole new business. This time last year Ollie Cushion, age 26 at the time, was opening ‘Train Yard Fareham - more than just a gym’ after the huge success of his free run club. Now on Saturday 23rd August Ollie will be opening the doors to Yard No.2, ‘Wellness Yard - Fareham’s first sauna and cold plunge facility’.

Ollie Cushion opened Train Yard on July 26th 2024, alongside girlfriend Charlotte Whelan-Davis who had given up her career in London producing reality TV to help him pursue this dream.

Just like his run club, Train Yard has grown rapidly over the last 12 months. The gym prides itself in hosting high quality strength and circuit classes, but it was December last year where things really rocketed for the gym. In December Train Yard officially became the largest Hyrox affilated gym in the area offering regular Hyrox specific classes as well as monthly simulations, not only to members, but non members too, which hundreds have competed in.

With the community growing daily and class waiting lists filling up, Ollie wanted to offer his current members more. It was apparent to Ollie that many of his members were plunging into inflatable ice baths in their gardens after a session at Train Yard and other members maintained multiple gym memberships around Fareham purely to use their saunas. With the rise of the contrast therapy industry Ollie in true “more than just a gym style” wanted to offer his community more, and all on one site.

Wellness Yard offers a 15 person electric sauna

In a society grappling with chronic stress, burnout, and screen fatigue, contrast therapy, the practice of alternating between hot and cold treatments, has emerged as the antidote. Popularised by athletes and wellness influencers alike, the rotation of moving between a steaming sauna and an icey plunge is no longer confined to elite training levels. Studies suggest that this thermal cycling improves circulation, reduces inflammation, and boosts mental clarity by stimulating the nervous system. We also now know that contrast therapy offers far more than just physical recovery. It enhances mood, supports sleep, delivers a natural high and can even help to alleviate menopause symptoms. As wellness culture seeps deeper into everyday life, contrast therapy is being rebranded as both health ritual and social experience, quietly reshaping how we unwind and connect.

Wellness Yard is located on Kilne Acre estate on Wickham road and offers a 15 person sauna along with 3 cold plunges. Not only will Wellness Yard be Fareham’s first sauna and cold plunge facility but they’re also the only wellness centre around that has no time cap on your time at the yard, with a variety of membership options, tailored to you.

If this is something you may be interested in, Ollie and Charlotte will be hosting an open morning from 9:30am on Saturday 23rd August for anyone to come on down and view Yard No.2 before committing to a membership. It’s time to turn up the heat, take the plunge and start your contrast therapy journey now.