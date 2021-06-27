Developed by South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), which operates in Portsmouth and the surrounding area, the Save a Life app has seen the number of users increase by 1,300 per cent.

The app uses GPS navigation to locate the nearest automated external defibrillator, as well as a list of others in the area and a string of instructional videos.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denmark's midfielder Christian Eriksen during the Euro 2020 Group B match between Denmark and Finland. Picture: Friedemann Vogel/AFP via Getty Images

CPR was thrust into the spotlight this month when Inter Milan ace Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during his country’s clash with Finland and had immediate life-saving assistance from players and medics.

Head of community engagement and training at SCAS, Nicola Dunbar, said: ‘The shock of the incident involving Christian Eriksen and its very public nature has had such a significant impact on people across the world and we, along with all other well-wishers, were delighted to see him stabilised so quickly and now discharged.

‘The effects are clear – not just from the support Christian has received internationally – but also as far as the likes of our own organisation, where downloads of our Save a Life app rose by more than 1,000 per cent.

‘From having his own life saved, he will no doubt now save the lives of many others.’

Ms Dunbar added that tthe swift action shown in Eriksen’s case would have the same impact on people from all walks of life.

A person’s chances of survival drop by 10 per cent for every minute that they are not receiving CPR, so a swift response is vital.

Professor Charles Deakin, divisional medical director at SCAS, said: ‘A person in cardiac arrest will not survive if they don’t receive assistance.

‘Learning how to perform CPR before you need to use it and how to use an AED – and where they are located in your area – will give someone the best chance of survival.’

SCAS has futher information on performing CPR and using defibrillators on its website.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron