Fareham residents have rated their GP surgeries again this year. The ratings are based on many factors, including the patient's overall experience with their surgery.

Wickham Surgery staff celebrated as it was named the best practice in Fareham. It was rated good by 95 per cent of respondents and poor by two per cent. Specifically 94 per cent said it was easy to get through on the phone. It scored higher than the average for the Fareham and Gosport CCG in every area.

Ed Kennedy, managing partner at the surgery, said: ‘In what has been a testing year, It was a great morale boost for the Wickham Surgery team to have scored so highly for patient satisfaction. We have worked hard to support the flu and Covid vaccination campaigns, whilst also ensuring routine care remained as uninterrupted as possible. Our patients have been patient and understanding of the huge pressures we currently face in primary care.

‘We have also promoted and invested in new technology to give patients more choice. Earlier this year this included the installation of a prescription vending machine. This has allowed patients to safely and securely collect their medication 24 hours a day, 365 days a year - at a time which suits them.

‘The area we are most proud of is the team effort involved from our doctors and nursing staff, to our receptionists, dispensers and backroom admin team.’

In Fareham the lowest rated surgery overall was The Whiteley Surgery, which was scored good by 75 per cent and poor by 12 per cent.

94 per cent said their needs were met during their last appointment, however, 42 per cent said it was easy to get through on the phone and 49 per cent were satisfied with the appointment times available.

The 2021 GP patient survey was published in July this year- with fieldwork taking place in January and March.

Here are the best overall GP surgeries in Fareham, according to their patients:

1. Wickham Surgery, Wickham Wickham Surgery, on Houghton Way, was rated 95% good and 2% poor by patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Gudge Heath Lane Surgery, Fareham Gudge Heath Lane Surgery, on Gudge Heath Lane, was rated 93% good and 3% poor by patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Portchester Practice, Portchester Portchester Practice, on West Street, was rated 92% good and 2% poor by patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. Centre Practice, Fareham Fareham Centre Practice, on Osborn Road, was rated 89% good and 3% poor by patients. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales