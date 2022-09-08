The Big Match unveils three more defibrillators for Gosport
THE Big Match has unveiled three more defibrillators.
The charity, run by Elizabeth Humphries, began the mission fundraising for defibrillators across the city following the death of a little girl who could have been saved if she had access to a defibrillator.
Elizabeth and her son initially began fundraising after setting up The Brain Tumour Charity after the death of David Humphries, Elizabeth’s husband.
The Big Match has raised money for over 14 defibrillators since starting up their endeavour to save as many lives as possible, and they have done it again by recently unveiling another three defibrillators.
Elizabeth said: ‘My son started up the charity over ten years ago and has initiated over £60,000, we know what we are doing, we are well established and I hope that people know that we always come through.’
Each life-saving device costs over £1,000 and the latest receivers of them are Havant & Waterlooville FC, Bridgemary, Rowner, Woodcot Community Association and Thorngate Church Trust.
Elizabeth added: ‘I am really happy and just pleased that people are still supporting us to raise funds. Our only concern is that we generally ask that people pay some of it back but with the current climate of the world, they have not been able to.
‘I am not the only one that has done it, as I always say to people, there is no “I” in “we”. We did this together.’
Due to the current climate, the fundraising may come to a halt for the duration over the winter, but Elizabeth has not yet decided what the plan of action will be.