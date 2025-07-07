Experts are warning people to check the rules before packing these adult items in their suitcase 👜

Summer is finally here, with many couples planning a romantic getaway.

However, before packing any intimate toys, it’s important to double check the rules of the destination you’re travelling to.

Some countries have strict regulations around adult toys and taking one in your suitcase could land you with a fine, getting banned or even time in prison.

Condoms.UK have revealed the destinations you shouldn’t bring adult toys to.

Experts are warning tourists to think twice before packing any adult toys in their suitcases this summer. People are being urged to check the rules around bringing the items into certain countries, as they could land themselves in hot water.

While 34.7% of travellers admit to taking adult toys abroad, what many don’t realise is that in several popular holiday destinations, these intimate items are actually illegal, meaning they could be confiscated, and you might face fines or even jail time.

To help couples avoid a holiday romance meltdown, Condoms.UK have revealed the destinations adults toys are off-limits.

Bringing adult toys on holiday to certain destinations can see you banned, fined or even jailed. | Pexels, Pixabay

Where are adult toys banned?

Think twice and leave any adult toys at home when travelling to any of these eight destinations.

Egypt

In Egypt, adult toys are banned under Islamic law, known penalties of bringing them into the country can include them being confiscated from your suitcase and you may face legal issues.

India

Some adult toys are seen as inappropriate and are restricted in India. If you bring adult toys with you on holiday they may be confiscated and you could end up having to pay a fine.

Malaysia

In Malaysia, selling, importing or owning adult toys is illegal, if you have adult toys in your possession they could be confiscated, you could face a fine or even time in jail.

Maldives

The Maldives is a popular destination for honeymooners, but don’t be tempted to take any adult toys with you, not only are they banned, they could be confiscated and you may end up facing up to six months in jail.

Mauritius

Another popular destination for couples, importing adult toys is not allowed in Mauritius, any items will be confiscated and you could face further penalties.

Saudi Arabia

Adult toys are illegal in Saudi Arabia under religious law, if you bring them with you they will be confiscated and you could face serious penalties including jail time.

Thailand

A popular destination for couples, adult toys are banned in Thailand, any brought into the country could be confiscated and you could end up facing a fine or even potentially prison time.

United Arab Emirates

In United Arab Emirates (UAE), including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, it’s illegal to bring adult toys into the country or to own them, they could be confiscated and you could find yourself faced with prosecution, or even deportation.

Vietnam

Importing adult toys is banned in Vietnam and they cannot be sold legally, if you bring them with you on holiday they can be taken away at the airport, but may be returned to you when you leave.

You can find out more about what items you can and cannot bring when travelling abroad at Foreign Travel advice at GOV.UK.