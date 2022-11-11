Respiratory Syncytial Virus is one of the leading causes of hospitalisation in infants and 90 per cent of children under the age of two are affected by the virus.

Over the last few months, with the easing of the pandemic, there has been a surge in children that become unwell due to RSV, and the new HARMONIE study, which will take place at Queen Alexandra Hospital, could be groundbreaking.

Queen Alexandra Hospital

The study, which is run by Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, will be a collaboration with Sanofi, its partner AstraZeneca, and the National Institute for Health and Care Research.

Dr Tim Scorrer, local lead investigator for the HARMONIE study and consultant neonatologist at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: ‘RSV is a major cause of death and illness in children across the world and in the UK, it is the most common reason for admission to hospital in children aged under one year.

‘Most of the children admitted to hospital with RSV are previously healthy and every year we see a significant number of infants on our wards with this infection, some becoming very unwell.’

Participants will only need one in person visit with the rest taking place virtually.