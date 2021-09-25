'The worst cold I've ever had' - Portsmouth residents report suffering an 'awful' non-Covid illness

Following national reports that many people are experiencing especially heavy colds at the moment, readers of The News took to social media to share similar stories.

In reply to The News on Facebook Sandie Hayward said: ‘It was worse than when I had Covid.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's a nasty cold doing the rounds in Portsmouth - with many people reporting that it's 'worse than Covid'

‘It's the worst cold I ever had, tested quite a few times and every single time it was negative.’

Amy Stringer agreed. She said: ‘It’s awful. Me and my daughter have had it. Mine included vomiting too.

‘Still wheezing like a good ‘un and a bunged up and it’s been three weeks. Both negative despite being around my other daughter who was positive.’

And Jessica Kate said: ‘Worst cold ever. Had sinusitis and chest infection and lost my voice. It was worse than having Covid for me.’

Director of public health for Portsmouth, Helen Atkinson, said it was ‘to be expected.’

She said: ‘Due to coronavirus we've all mixed with each other less than is usual, so as we emerge from the period of lockdowns and legal restrictions and people are mixing more again, it's to be expected that, just as Covid-19 can spread, other winter viruses and bugs can too.

‘As both flu and Covid-19 can be life-threatening, and both spread more easily in winter when we’re all crowded together inside, there are a few things we can all do to keep well this winter. Everyone can follow the good respiratory and hand hygiene habits we've all got used to doing often during the pandemic. And “catch it, bin it, kill it” is as useful as ever when we cough and sneeze due to other winter colds or flu.’

She encouraged people to get vaccinated against both flu and Covid where offered.

‘Vaccinations are the most effective way to protect yourself, and your family, from these viruses,’ she said.

‘This year's flu vaccine is available to more groups than is usual, the over 50s and 12-15-year-olds for instance. The flu vaccine reduces the likelihood of you getting flu, the severity of flu symptoms if you do catch it and could also help prevent your relatives or carers from catching flu from you. And the Covid-19 booster vaccine is being rolled out right now, again to eligible groups who are more vulnerable.’

Flu vaccine are free for eligible groups including anyone aged 50 and over, pregnant women, carers and close contacts of anyone who has weakened immunity.

Find out more online at nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/flu-influenza-vaccine.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

We’ve slashed the cost of digital subscriptions to our website by 50% for a limited time.