The Uni-City Medical Centre, formerly known as The University Surgery, will be throwing open its doors to the people of Portsmouth on Monday morning.

The GP practice has moved from its former base in the Nuffield Centre, Portsmouth, to its new purpose-built city centre home in Commercial Road.

The new location boasts more clinical rooms, spacious waiting areas and additional administration offices to house an increased workforce.

Medical chiefs also hope to make use of the additional space to employ more clinical staff to provide more appointments for patients

Dr Alalade, senior GP Partner at Uni-City Medical Centre is excited by the new facility and said: ‘This move has been a long time coming, having been in the works since 2020.

‘With extra space and newer facilities, we will be able to continue to provide first-class care for our patients.’The move comes after the end of the lease at the Nuffield Centre site in St Michael's Road.

The practice, that currently serves more than 17,000 people, will continue to register new patients and offer face to face as well as virtual consultations.

Dr Alalade added: ‘We want to reassure our patients that the service they receive will not be changing, and they do not need to do anything. Patients will remain registered with their current GP and will continue to have the same access to our services.’