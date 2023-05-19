During Dementia Action Week charities have called on the government to improve diagnostic rates and invest in support for people living with dementia.

Figures from the NHS show 2,159 people aged 65 and older in Portsmouth were estimated to have dementia in March 2023. Of them, 1,421 (65.8 per cent) had a formal diagnosis. It meant 34.2 per cent of people believed to have dementia did not have a diagnosis.

Figures for Fareham show 2,064 people aged 65 and older were estimated to have dementia; 1,229 (59.5 per cent) had a formal diagnosis, meaning 40.5 per cent did not have a diagnosis.

A third of suspected dementia cases in our region lack a formal diagnosis

In Havant, of the 2,181 estimated to have dementia, 1,505 (69 per cent) had a formal diagnosis, meaning 31 per cent did not.

And in Gosport 1,216 estimated to have dementia, 810 (66.6 per cent) had a formal diagnosis, meaning 33.4 per cent did not.

Paul Edwards, director of clinical services at Dementia UK, said dementia is a growing issue in society largely due to an ageing population. Mr Edwards said: ‘In this climate of stretched services and increasing diagnosis rates, we urgently need to bridge the gap between health and social care systems, so that people receive a timely diagnosis and can access the support they need. No one should have to face dementia alone.’

Across England, an estimated 687,000 people aged 65 and older have dementia. Of them, 433,000 patients (63 per cent) had a recorded diagnosis of dementia as of March this year.

Mark MacDonald, Alzheimer’s Society associate director for advocacy, said dementia diagnosis rates hit a five-year low during the pandemic and have stagnated ever since. He added: ‘This means tens of thousands of people are facing the realities of dementia alone, without access to the vital care and support that a diagnosis can bring. Timely diagnosis is crucial to manage symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.’

He called on the government to commit to recovering diagnostic rates to pre-pandemic levels of 66.7 per cent and called for a £70m investment in England’s diagnosis services.