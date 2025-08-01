"We must not be complacent" - UKHSA call for South East parents to ensure kids have MMR vaccination as measles cases rise in UK
While the South East has a good uptake of the measles protective vaccine (MMR), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning that people should not be “complacent” as cases rise across the country. Data from UKHSA shows a slight dip in MMR which provides effective protection against measles.
The figures show that there has been 23 confirmed cases in the South East since the start of the year with neighbouring London the recording the most cases (322).
The rise is not just being experienced in the UK, with Europe also affected leading to concerns from the UKHSA that people could pick it up while on holiday. That could then lead to a further increase when school term time begins.
Dr Rob Verrecchia, UKHSA South East Health Protection Consultant, said: “While measles cases remain relatively low and vaccination rates reasonably high in the South East, especially compared to London, we must not be complacent. Measles spreads extremely easily and is not a harmless childhood infection but can be a nasty disease, leading to complications like ear and chest infections and inflammation of the brain with some children tragically ending up in hospital and suffering life-long consequences.
“Two doses of the MMR vaccine is the best way to protect your children, your family and the community from measles. Babies under the age of one and some people who have weakened immune systems can’t have the vaccine and are at risk of more serious complications if they get measles. They rely on the rest of us getting the vaccine to protect them.
“The summer months offer parents an important opportunity to ensure their children's vaccinations are up to date, giving them the best possible protection when the new school term begins. It is never too late to catch up.”
The first MMR vaccine is offered to infants when they turn one with the second dose offered to children when they are around three years and four months old.
No matter what age you are, if you have not had two doses, you can contact your GO to book an appointment.
