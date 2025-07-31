The sister of a man who died on a “very slippery” and “concerning” A-road is supporting a road safety charity by climbing a mountain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Ransom | Sophie Ransom

Lucy Ransom will embark on the epic challenge of walking to the summit of Snowdon in Wales on September 13 in memory of her brother Paul Ransom, 25.

The Waterlooville dad-to-be died when he came off his blue Suzuki motorbike on the A272 just before Langrish, near Petersfield , around 7.15am on Wednesday May 24, 2023, before crashing into the front of a lorry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An inquest at Winchester Coroner’s Court in June heard overnight works for asphalt resurfacing had taken place on the road before the road was found to be “very slippery” following the accident around seven hours later.

The tragic incident sparked questions over the Hampshire County Council instructed works, which were subcontracted out, and whether warning signs should have been put up for drivers approaching the A272 section.

Coroner Henry Charles, who recorded a narrative verdict, said in conclusion: “Conditions were excellent, sunny and dry and surfacing works had been completed less than six hours before the collision. The surface was very slippery and this had caused or substantially contributed to the collision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner also issued a Prevention into Future Deaths report to relevant authorities across the country to make road users aware of works in similar situations for what he described as a “national issue”.

Now Lucy is raising money for road safety charity Brake and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. She has already raised over £355 of her £500 target.

Writing on the fundraising page Give Wheel, Lucy said: “Hoping to raise the target if not more for two charities close to my heart and many others. I couldn't decide between the two as equally important who rely massively on donations to keep going.

“Two years ago we tragically lost my brother, Paul Ransom, who was also a friend, husband, newly father and son. He came off his motorbike and although efforts were made to save his life, it was sadly not possible. It was found recently at his inquest that the road was resurfaced the night before and the tarmac had not set properly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are trying to change road signage and speed limits. Motorcycle users are so vulnerable and change needs to happen. We are so thankful to the first responders and witnesses who helped at the scene and knowing that he didn't pass alone gives me some sort of peace.

“So I'm really challenging myself to climb Snowdon(Wales) in memory of Paul as it would be something he would have loved to join me on but I will be putting a photo at the top. He loved the outdoors so he can come with me in spirit. I also have health issues and I haven't done any previous training before.”

She added: “Raising money for future families and celebrating such a wonderful man too, would make the experience perfect. I want to make the most of life because it can be cut so short and unexpectedly. It won't be an easy task but with some training and support I hope to do him proud. He will always be valued, respected and dearly missed by all.”

To donate go to: www.givewheel.com/fundraising/9144/a-mountains-tale/